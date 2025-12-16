NHL Norris Trophy Rankings: Makar, Heiskanen Star In The Top Five

The NHL's Norris Trophy doesn't see many repeat winners in recent years.

In the last 10 seasons, only two winners had won it before. The rest were first-time recipients.

When Erik Karlsson won the Norris in 2023, it was his third time earning the honors after winning in 2015 and 2012 as well. And Cale Makar, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, also won it in 2022 when the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup.

Aside from Makar, the other players in the December edition of the NHL Norris Trophy rankings haven't won it before.

After November's ranking, the Minnesota Wild's Quinn Hughes, Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders' Matthew Schaefer were replaced this time around. They could easily return to the top five at any point this season.

The Professional Hockey Writers Association votes on who they believe is "the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position" at the end of the regular season.

Here are my Norris Trophy front-runners as of Dec. 16.

5. Jakob Chychrun, Washington Capitals

Jakob Chychrun has been an impressive specimen on the blueline for the Washington Capitals this season. With 12 goals, he leads all NHL defensemen, with the next player having 10 goals.

He's also second among D-men and fifth overall in plus-minus with a plus-23, proving he's on the right side of the puck more times than not.

Chychrun, 27, is third on the Capitals in scoring, with 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points. He's tied for seventh in defenseman scoring, sharing his spot with Adam Fox and Jake Sanderson.

From mid- to late-November, Chychrun recorded a 10-game point streak from the back end. He recorded 13 points in that span, leading Washington to seven victories.

BetMGM Norris Trophy odds: 34.00/+3300

4. Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers

Evan Bouchard certainly has his bad moments in the defensive zone, turning pucks over in vulnerable areas. However, his offensive skill makes up for the losses.

The Edmonton Oilers had a terrible start to the season, and that includes everyone on the roster. Even superstar Connor McDavid had an underwhelming start to the campaign, with just four goals in his first 15 games.

Now, the Oilers have been picking it up, winning four of their last six games. With the team's emergence, Bouchard has blossomed into one of the most effective blueliners in the NHL.

Before Tuesday's games, the 26-year-old is third in points among defensemen, recording five goals and 25 assists for 30 points in 33 contests. In the past month, he's scored 14 points and posted a plus-seven rating in 13 appearances.

Bouchard has been trusted by coach Kris Knoblauch, averaging 23:56 of ice time. He logged 29:49 of ice time against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

BetMGM Norris Trophy odds: 101.00/+10000

3. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets haven't had much to celebrate this season as they sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Zach Werenski, however, has been a bright spot on the back end again.

Werenski leads the Blue Jackets in assists (24), points (33), plus-minus (plus-6) and shots, with 116 in 32 games this season.

Last year, Werenski finished second in voting after almost dragging Columbus to the playoffs, scoring 82 points in 81 games.

This season, he's on pace to nearly replicate that as he averages 1.03 points per game on the blueline.

While team success sometimes plays a role in who receives the Norris Trophy, Werenski's efforts and abilities cannot be ignored.

BetMGM Norris Trophy odds: 14.00/+1300

2. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen is one of the best well-rounded blueliners in the NHL. With his leadership and skill as the No. 1 defenseman on the Dallas Stars, it's no surprise to see his team near the top of the standings once again.

In 34 outings so far, Heiskanen has seven goals and 29 points, putting him fourth among NHL blueliners. He also has a plus-five rating and averages the third-most time on ice in the league at 26:06.

The 26-year-old Finn is Dallas' first option in all situations. At 5-on-5, on the power play, penalty kill, even with the net empty - whether his own team's or the opposition's - Heiskanen is always out there.

In a 4-3 regulation win over the Jets on Dec. 9, Heiskanen played over half the game, logging 30:50 of ice time. That wasn't even the most he's played in a game this season.

On Nov. 22 against the Calgary Flames, Heiskanen clocked 32:47 of ice time. That's the most single-game ice time any player has accumulated so far in the 2025-26 season.

BetMGM Norris Trophy odds: 51.00/+5000

1. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Of all the major individual awards in the NHL, Makar's odds for the Norris Trophy are the heaviest favorite, according to BetMGM.

In addition to his 10 goals, Makar leads defensemen in assists with 28 and points with 38. The 27-year-old also leads the NHL in plus-minus at plus-30.

The two-time Norris Trophy winner recorded a new personal best last season when he scored 92 points. Yet, Makar is on pace to score even more this year and even get close to the century mark. That hasn't been done since Karlsson with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23.

He's been a consistent scorer for the Avalanche on the back end. In fact, out of 32 games, he hasn't scored a point in only five contests. Makar has had multiple notable point streaks, including his current six-game streak.

Colorado has an abundance of star power on its roster, but Makar certainly plays a pivotal role in the team's dominance in the standings this year.

BetMGM Norris Trophy odds: 1.13/-750

