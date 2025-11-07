    • Powered by Roundtable

    NHL Nugget: Before Wayne Gretzky Became A Legend, He Skated At Wally's Coliseum

    Nov 7, 2025
    Nov 7, 2025
    Nov 7, 2025
    Walter Gretzky had enough of freezing in the car while a three-year-old Wayne Gretzky skated at the nearby park, so Wally's Coliseum was born.

    Here's today's NHL Nugget – this edition of Shinny or Nothing looks at the story of Wayne Gretzky's upbringing on the outdoor rink.

    It wasn't just any upbringing, it was Walter Gretzky realizing his son just wouldn't leave the nearby neighborhood outdoor rink and deciding he was done sitting in the freezing car.

    And so, Wally's Coliseum was created the following winter for the future Stanley Cup champion with the Edmonton Oilers.

