NHL Nugget: Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves Turns 25

This Birthday Backcheck highlights Jet Greaves' brilliant stint in the NHL during the 2024-25 season as the Blue Jackets netminder turns 25 on March 30.
Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Birthday Backcheck looks at Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves, who turns 25 on March 30.
Greaves has made a big impact on the Blue Jackets in his first full NHL season, putting up a .910 save percentage, 2.56 goals-against average and 24-14-9 record through 48 games so far.
Not bad for an undrafted goalie. Watch the video for more.
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