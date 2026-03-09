NHL Nugget: Brent Burns, The League's Oldest Active Skater, Turns 41

Brent Burns, the NHL's oldest active skater this season, turns 41 on March 9. One of the NHL's fan favorites has been a defenseman for most of his career, but not all of it.
Burns isn't your everyday NHL player. The 6-foot-5 offensive defenseman has also played forward at times during his career. He once scored overtime-winners in back-to-back games as a defenseman, and he's won the Norris Trophy and NHL Foundation Player Award.
Now 41, Burns is the NHL's oldest active skater. Watch the full NHL Nugget video for more.
