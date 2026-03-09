Logo
NHL Nugget: Brent Burns, The League's Oldest Active Skater, Turns 41 cover image

NHL Nugget: Brent Burns, The League's Oldest Active Skater, Turns 41

Brian T. Dessart
5h
Brent Burns, the NHL's oldest active skater this season, turns 41 on March 9. One of the NHL's fan favorites has been a defenseman for most of his career, but not all of it.

Here's today's NHL Nugget – today's Birthday Backcheck features Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns, who turns 41 on March 9.

Burns isn't your everyday NHL player. The 6-foot-5 offensive defenseman has also played forward at times during his career. He once scored overtime-winners in back-to-back games as a defenseman, and he's won the Norris Trophy and NHL Foundation Player Award.

Now 41, Burns is the NHL's oldest active skater. Watch the full NHL Nugget video for more.

Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media.  And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.

