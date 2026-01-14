NHL Nugget: Chicago Blackhawks' Frank Nazar's Birthday Backcheck

Chicago Blackhawks center Frank Nazar, who turns 22, has shined early in his NHL career, and he's already won two gold medals.
The Detroit native is only 89 games into his NHL career, but he's already set to be paid like a veteran, with a seven-year contract extension worth nearly $6.6 million annually kicking in next season.
Nazar already has a winning pedigree, and he'll look to continue that success with the Blackhawks. Watch the full video for more.
