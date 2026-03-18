NHL Nugget: Chicago Makes History Just By Flying To Toronto

On this day in 1940, the Chicago Black Hawks flew to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs in the playoffs, making NHL history in the process.
Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Wild Wednesday Rewind heads back to March 18, 1940, when the Chicago Black Hawks made NHL history off the ice.
They went wheels up on a chartered flight to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoffs. Watch the video for more.
Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media. And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.