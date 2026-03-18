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NHL Nugget: Chicago Makes History Just By Flying To Toronto

Brian T. Dessart
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On this day in 1940, the Chicago Black Hawks flew to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs in the playoffs, making NHL history in the process.

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Wild Wednesday Rewind heads back to March 18, 1940, when the Chicago Black Hawks made NHL history off the ice.

They went wheels up on a chartered flight to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoffs. Watch the video for more.

Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media.  And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.  

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