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NHL Nugget: Did Jets' Mark Scheifele Practise Too Much In Junior? cover image

NHL Nugget: Did Jets' Mark Scheifele Practise Too Much In Junior?

Brian T. Dessart
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Mark Scheifele practised hard and often with the Barrie Colts, even on the backyard rink.

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this edition of Shinny or Nothing looks at Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele.

As a teenager with the Barrie Colts, Scheifele practised on his billet family's outdoor rink so much that he was told to get off the ice, NHL.com's Tim Campbell wrote in 2019.

Watch the full video for the story.

Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media.  And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.

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