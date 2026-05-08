NHL Nugget: Did Jets' Mark Scheifele Practise Too Much In Junior?

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this edition of Shinny or Nothing looks at Winnipeg\nJets [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/winnipeg-jets] center Mark Scheifele.\n\nAs a teenager with the Barrie Colts, Scheifele practised on his billet family's\noutdoor rink so much\n[https://www.nhl.com/news/mark-scheifele-driven-to-lead-winnipeg-comeback-306729494]\nthat he was told to get off the ice, NHL.com's Tim Campbell wrote in 2019.\n\nWatch the full video for the story.\n\nBrian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL\nwith the #NHLNugget [https://nhlnugget.com/thn]. Check out NHLNugget.com\n[https://nhlnugget.com/home] to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social\nmedia. And for past NHL Nuggets, click here\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/author/brian-t-dessart].