NHL Nugget: Glenn Hall's Legendary Streak Ends This Day In 1962

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Milestone Monday rewinds to Nov. 10, 1962, when Chicago Black Hawks netminder Glenn Hall did something he hadn't done in seven years: not play.

In fact, it's what Hall didn't do that night against the Montreal Canadiens that cemented how impressive his 502 consecutive games played NHL record really is.

What started in 1955 with the Detroit Red Wings and ended in 1962 with the Hawks became hockey history.

