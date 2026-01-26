NHL Nugget: Gordie Howe Becomes First NHLer To Play 1,300 Games This Day In 1966

On the same night that Detroit Red Wings superstar Gordie Howe made even more NHL history, a future hockey legend, Wayne Gretzky, celebrated his fifth birthday on Jan. 26, 1966.
Today, 76 NHL players have appeared in 1,300 career games. But at the time, there was only one.
And on the same day Howe played in Madison Square Garden to record that milestone, another NHL legend celebrated his fifth birthday. Watch the video for the full story.
