NHL Nugget: How Champions Appear On The Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup has existed for more than a century. Every time champions are crowned, their names are engraved on the Cup in a special process.
Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Wild Wednesday Rewind heads all the way back to 1892 when the Stanley Cup was born.
The 'Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup' has had each champion engraved on it over the past century-plus, with a special process that involves disassembling it from top to bottom. Watch the NHL Nugget for more.
Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media. And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.