NHL Nugget: How Johnny Gaudreau Learned To Skate Using Skittles, Ft. Vincent LaRusso

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this month's edition of Shinny or Nothing remembers NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his submission in the Players' Tribune in February 2016, when he was with the Calgary Flames.

Gaudreau discussed how his father helped him learn to skate and play hockey as a kid, years before he turned pro and became a husband and father himself.

Appearing on this edition of the NHL Nugget is a special guest, Vincent LaRusso, who played Adam Banks in the iconic The Mighty Ducks series.

Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media. And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.