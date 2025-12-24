NHL Nugget: How Phil And Tony Esposito Grew Up On The Outdoor Rink

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this edition of Shinny or Nothing heads back to the outdoors in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and the childhoods of Hockey Hall of Famers Phil and Tony Esposito.

NHL.com interviewed Phil Esposito in 2024 about growing up on the outdoor rink, using apple trees as posts and skates that were too large. And those days and nights on the outdoor rink were where Tony Esposito often ended up in the net before making a living out of the position.

