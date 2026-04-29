NHL Nugget: Islanders' Kyle MacLean Experienced Full-Circle Moment In 2024

New York Islanders forward Kyle MacLean, who turns 27 on April 29, played hockey in Raleigh growing up. During the 2024 playoffs, the undrafted player scored a milestone goal against the Hurricanes.
Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Birthday Backcheck looks at three-year New York Islanders forward Kyle MacLean, who turns 27 on April 29.
Despite being undrafted and overlooked, MacLean grinded it out in the AHL and scored his first NHL playoff goal in the city where he played on his elite travel team growing up.
Watch the full video for more.
Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media. And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.