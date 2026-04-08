NHL Nugget: Jonathan Toews Battled With His Brother On The Backyard Rink

Here's today's NHL Nugget. This episode of Shinny or Nothing looks at Winnipeg\nJets [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/winnipeg-jets] center Jonathan Toews' time\nplaying hockey on the backyard rink.\n\nWhile there was a healthy sibling rivalry in the backyard, the shinny was part\nof the beginning of Toews' hockey journey.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/news/best-of-the-books-jonathan-toews-formative-years]\n\nBrian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL\nwith the #NHLNugget [https://nhlnugget.com/thn]. Check out NHLNugget.com\n[https://nhlnugget.com/home] to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social\nmedia. And for past NHL Nuggets, click here\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/author/brian-t-dessart].