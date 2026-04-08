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NHL Nugget: Jonathan Toews Battled With His Brother On The Backyard Rink

Brian T. Dessart
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Before Jonathan Toews became a three-time Stanley Cup champion, he was on the backyard rink in Winnipeg playing shinny with his brother.

Here's today's NHL Nugget. This episode of Shinny or Nothing looks at Winnipeg Jets center Jonathan Toews' time playing hockey on the backyard rink.

While there was a healthy sibling rivalry in the backyard, the shinny was part of the beginning of Toews' hockey journey.

Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media.  And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.      

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