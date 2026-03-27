NHL Nugget: Mickey Redmond Makes Red Wings History This Day In 1973

Popular Detroit Red Wings color commentator Mickey Redmond became the first player in franchise history to score 50 goals in a season on March 27, 1973. Here's how.
Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Weekend's Way Back When heads back to March 27, 1973, when Mickey Redmond accomplished a first for the Detroit Red Wings.
Heading into a rivalry matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Redmond was sitting on 49 goals. No Red Wings player had scored 50 in a season before, and only six others in NHL history have reached the milestone beforehand.
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