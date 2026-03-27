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NHL Nugget: Mickey Redmond Makes Red Wings History This Day In 1973

Brian T. Dessart
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Popular Detroit Red Wings color commentator Mickey Redmond became the first player in franchise history to score 50 goals in a season on March 27, 1973. Here's how.

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Weekend's Way Back When heads back to March 27, 1973, when Mickey Redmond accomplished a first for the Detroit Red Wings.

Heading into a rivalry matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Redmond was sitting on 49 goals. No Red Wings player had scored 50 in a season before, and only six others in NHL history have reached the milestone beforehand.

Detroit's current color commentator might not have seen the puck go in, but he did it, and then some. Watch the video for the story.

Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media.  And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.    

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