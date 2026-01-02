NHL Nugget: Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield's Birthday Backcheck

Here's today's NHL Nugget – today's Birthday Backcheck features Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield, who turns 25 years old on Jan. 2.

Caufield may have been left off the Americans' Olympic hockey team, but there's no doubt he's been a difference-maker for the Habs. He leads the Canadiens in goals, with 20, and is tied for second in points, with 40.

With over 300 games played and 250 points in his six-season NHL career, the 5-foot-8 sniper is bound to fill nets with pucks for years to come. Watch the full NHL Nugget video for more.

Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget.

