NHL Nugget: Nashville Predators Play First Cup Final Game This Day In 2017, Ft. Music City Rodeo Cowboys

Music City Rodeo cowboys Sam Petersen and Tilden Hooper help tell the story of Nashville's electric atmosphere for Game 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup final.
Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Weekend's Way Back When heads to May 29, 2017, when the Nashville Predators played the first Stanley Cup final game in franchise history.
Even though Game 1 was on the road, it didn't look that way in Nashville.
Music City Rodeo cowboys Sam Petersen and Tilden Hooper are special guests who help tell the story.
Watch this NHL Nugget for the story about Nashville's electric atmosphere in Game 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup final.
The Music City Rodeo takes place from May 28 to 30, 2026, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media. And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.