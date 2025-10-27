NHL Nugget: Oilers' Leon Draisaitl's Birthday Backcheck

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Birthday Backcheck features Leon Draisaitl, who turns 30 on Oct. 27.

Draisaitl just played his 800th career game, and he already has more than 400 goals and nearly 1,000 points with the Edmonton Oilers. With two Stanley Cup final appearances and four individual awards on his resume, he's still looking for much more.

