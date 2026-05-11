NHL Nugget: Panthers' Brad Marchand's Birthday Backcheck

Florida Panthers left winger Brad Marchand turns 38 on May 11. He carried over his skill and grit to the Florida Panthers in last year's trade without delay and was victorious.
Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Birthday Backcheck looks at Florida Panthers left winger Brad Marchand, who turns 38 on May 11.
After parts of 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins, Marchand took his talents to the Panthers, and he didn't ease in.
Watch the NHL Nugget for the story.
Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media. And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.