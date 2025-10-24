    • Powered by Roundtable

    NHL Nugget: Patrick Roy Breaks Games Played Record This Day In 2002

    Brian T. Dessart
    Oct 24, 2025, 15:06
    Hockey Hall of Famer Patrick Roy set the record for most games played by a goalie in October 2002. Who's passed him since?

    Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Weekend's Way Back When looks at the historic achievement of then-Colorado Avalanche goaltender Patrick Roy.

    When the puck dropped on Oct. 24, 2002, between the Avalanche and Phoenix Coyotes, Roy began playing a record-setting 972nd game in net. But three other netminders have passed him since.

