NHL Nugget: Robert Thomas Tried To Recreate Big Moments Outdoors Growing Up

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this edition of Shinny or Nothing looks at St. Louis\nBlues [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/st-louis-blues] center Robert Thomas.\n\nBefore becoming an elite playmaker in The Show, he was trying to recreate big\ngoals outdoors with friends, as he told the Canadian Press this past winter\n[https://www.nhlpa.com/news/where-i-fell-in-love-with-hockey-nhlers-look-back-at-their-outdoor-rink-memories/].\nWatch the video for more.\n\nBrian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL\nwith the #NHLNugget [https://nhlnugget.com/thn]. Check out NHLNugget.com\n[https://nhlnugget.com/home] to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social\nmedia. And for past NHL Nuggets, click here\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/author/brian-t-dessart].