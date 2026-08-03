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NHL Nugget: Robert Thomas Tried To Recreate Big Moments Outdoors Growing Up

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Robert Thomas is the latest focus in Shinny or Nothing.

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this edition of Shinny or Nothing looks at St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas.

Before becoming an elite playmaker in The Show, he was trying to recreate big goals outdoors with friends, as he told the Canadian Press this past winter. Watch the video for more.

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Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media.  And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.   

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