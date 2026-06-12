NHL Nugget: The Unbelievable Tours Of The Stanley Cup

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Weekend's Way Back When explores the history of\nthe Stanley Cup's travels.\n\nThe Stanley Cup has been to royal ceremonies, tropical beaches, tiny countries,\na war zone and more [https://records.nhl.com/awards/stanley-cup/did-you-know].\n\nWatch the video for the full story.\n\nBrian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL\nwith the #NHLNugget [https://nhlnugget.com/thn]. Check out NHLNugget.com\n[https://nhlnugget.com/home] to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social\nmedia. And for past NHL Nuggets, click here\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/author/brian-t-dessart].