Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
NHL Nugget: The Unbelievable Tours Of The Stanley Cup cover image

NHL Nugget: The Unbelievable Tours Of The Stanley Cup

Brian T. Dessart
1h
featured
18,046Members·87,526Posts
BrianDessart@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Stanley Cup has travelled all around the world, including to more than 25 countries. It's been to tropical beaches, a war zone and more.

Here's today's NHL Nugget – this Weekend's Way Back When explores the history of the Stanley Cup's travels.

The Stanley Cup has been to royal ceremonies, tropical beaches, tiny countries, a war zone and more.

Watch the video for the full story.

moreVideos

Brian T. Dessart takes fans on a distinctive ride through the historic-laden NHL with the #NHLNugget. Check out NHLNugget.com to find where to follow NHL Nugget on social media.  And for past NHL Nuggets, click here.  

videoNHL Nugget
Latest News