NHL Off-Season Rankings: No. 6, Tampa Bay Lightning

In this NHL off-season ranking, the Tampa Bay Lightning come in at No. 6. Here's why the Lightning are ranked so high on this list.
The Tampa Bay Lightning often find a way to be a Stanley Cup front-runner. In the past nine seasons, the Lightning have made the playoffs every year, winning back-to-back championships in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
However, the Bolts have been eliminated in the first round in each of the past four seasons, and that doesn’t meet the lofty standards that have been established by Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper and GM Julien BriseBois.
With that in mind, it’s easy to see why the Lightning have made some significant changes to the roster this summer. And in TheHockeyNews.com’s off-season ranking, the Lightning rank sixth overall.
The Lightning play in the Atlantic Division, one of the NHL’s most competitive divisions, so nothing will be handed to them in 2026-27. They’ve made some strategic replacements for certain talent this summer, and BriseBois’ success at improving his team is why we’ve got Tampa Bay ranked this high.
Arrivals:
Ilya Mikheyev (LW), John Carlson (D), Dennis Hildeby (G), Jeffrey Viel (LW)
The Bolts lost defenseman Darren Raddysh to free agency this summer, but they replaced him with the offense-minded, star blueliner John Carlson. Carlson was a short-term rental with the Anaheim Ducks this past year, but he’s signed a two-year contract worth $8.5 million per season. With 46 assists and 60 points in 71 games last year, Carlson is worth the investment for the Lightning.
Elsewhere, signing left winger Ilya Mikheyev gives Tampa a versatile forward with a great two-way game and speed. And the most consequential addition is former Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Dennis Hildeby, who’ll challenge Jonas Johansson for time behind star netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Jeffrey Viel gives the Lightning the edge they’ve consistently looked for in a support player. But the marquee addition is clearly Carlson. He’s now 36 years old and in the back nine of his career, but he still has game left to offer, and the Bolts’ defense corps is now stronger than it was last season with Raddysh leading the offense.
Departures:
Darren Raddysh (D), Oliver Bjorkstrand (LW), Nick Paul (LW), Corey Perry (RW)
In theory, BriseBois could’ve matched the eight-year, $68-million contract Darren Raddysh got from the Maple Leafs. He gave Carlson the same cap hit over a much shorter period instead of committing to Raddysh long-term.
Otherwise, Oliver Bjorkstrand was a secondary offensive option for the Bolts, but in the end he wasn’t doing enough to warrant a lucrative extension. And left winger Nick Paul – traded to Toronto in return for Hildeby – was expendable with the additions of Mikheyev and Veil.
Also, we’ve probably, but not certainly, seen the last of Corey Perry as a Bolt. The 41-year-old right winger returned to the Los Angeles Kings this summer.
BriseBois has made some minor cuts around the edges of his roster, but no one whom the Lightning parted ways with was a core member of the team.
The Bottom Line:
Give BriseBois his due – he gets back in the batting cage often to take big swings in terms of changing up his lineup. He could’ve nursed his wounds with the loss of Raddysh.
Instead, he quickly pivoted and made Carlson an offer he couldn’t refuse. And in Mikheyev and Hildeby, he recognized players who weren’t iron-clad members of their respective teams and who could be acquired without some drastic cost.
The Lightning don't change the fact that their competitive window is only open for so long. BriseBois has started trading away first-round draft picks, and while that’s a calculated gamble on his behalf, it’s one that eventually comes back to haunt the organization. As the other Atlantic Division teams stock up with more talent, the Bolts are going to face huge pressure to stay in the playoff picture, let alone win another Stanley Cup.
Still, if you’re a Lightning fan, you must be pretty pleased with what the team has done this summer. They landed one of the biggest free agents of the off-season, bettered their netminding, and they’re going to be a more physical team and one that’s harder to play against. That’s why the Lightning have earned sixth place on this list.
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