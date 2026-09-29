NHL Opening Night 2026 Live Blog: Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Oilers, Hurricanes, Panthers Among 10 Teams In Action

Tune in for live updates throughout the NHL's five-game slate on opening night of the 2026-27 season.
After a long and eventful summer, hockey is officially back.
Welcome to The Hockey News' opening night live blog for the 2026-27 NHL season, where we'll be providing all the latest news from Tuesday's five-game slate to kick off what should be an incredible year on the ice.
Check in for all the most important updates from around the league throughout the evening to keep you in the know.
Florida Panthers At Carolina Hurricanes
The first puck drop of the regular season took place in Raleigh, where the host Carolina Hurricanes paraded earlier this year after capturing the franchise's second Cup championship.
They take on a Florida Panthers team looking for a huge bounce-back, with reinforcements in the form of former Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and a healthy Alexander Barkov.
Banner Night For Hurricanes
- After the team was introduced, Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal took a lap at Lenovo Center with the Stanley Cup to the reception of cheers from the home crowd before the championship banner was officially raised.
First Tilt Of The Season
- Amid a quite first period for both sides, sparks began to fly when Hurricanes enforcer Nic Deslauriers laid a thunderous hit on Lars Eller. Panthers journeyman Bokondji Imama initiated a scrap with Deslauriers in response to the collision, and both players were ushered to the penalty box in the final minutes of the opening frame.
Defensive Standoff
- There were seven penalties called through the first 10 minutes of the second period, with no goals to show for it on either side. The Hurricanes' unit operated at 91 percent during last year's playoffs and looks like they haven't missed a beat, while the Panthers finished ninth in the regular season (81 percent) on the penalty kill last year and have held the Cup champs in check so far.
Goaltending Duel
- There were no goals through the opening 40 minutes of play, with Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi stopping 14 shots while Jacob Markstrom has stopped all 10 shots he's faced. Bussi is looking to build off his incredible first season that led to an eventual Cup victory, while Markstrom is looking to return to form after an underwhelming last season with the New Jersey Devils.
Montreal Canadiens At Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are welcoming many new players to the lineup on opening night in hopes of rebounding after a disastrous season. That list includes first-overall pick Gavin McKenna, defenseman Darren Raddysh, an entirely new bottom-six, and newly-acquired sniper Kirill Marchenko.
Looking to spoil the party at Scotiabank Arena are the Montreal Canadiens, who are coming off an Eastern Conference Final appearance and boast one of the most dynamic young rosters in the NHL.
Scouting Season
- The Hockey News' Karine Hains was quick to point out that there are plenty of scouts in attendance for the Maple Leafs' matchup against the Canadiens. With GM John Chayka making a ton of pivotal moves this summer, could more be coming? Or, after a quiet off-season for GM Kent Hughes, could the Canadiens be getting in on the trade action?
Marchenko Mania In Leaf Land
- After questions surrounding Marchenko's availability for the Maple Leafs' opening night, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman confirmed that the 26-year-old has gone through the necessary immigration processes to sort out his work visa.
McKenna's Rookie Lap... Featuring Bobrovsky?
- As is tradition for every rookie in their first NHL appearance, Gavin McKenna took a solo skate around the Maple Leafs' offensive zone. But new netminder Sergei Bobrovsky beat him to the ice first, in what was a hilarious turn of events in anticipation of the 18-year-old's solo moment.
Willy Styles Breaks The Ice (1-0 TOR)
- The first goal of the 2026-27 NHL season belongs to William Nylander of the Maple Leafs, who rifled a short-side shot past Canadiens netminder Jakub Dobes just 48 seconds into the first period. Marchenko picked up his first point as a Maple Leaf with an assist on the play.
New York Rangers At Boston Bruins
With some significant roster turnover throughout the off-season, the New York Rangers are looking to build a new identity. Former Vegas Golden Knights goal-scoring specialist Pavel Dorofeyev highlights an intriguing list of additions for the Blueshirts, and he'll try to live up to his new seven-year, $77-million contract.
Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have a handful of interesting storylines following them on opening night. New acquisition JJ Peterka is projected to skate on the top line alongside David Pastrnak, rookie James Hagens will begin what could be the start of a Calder Trophy campaign, and Fraser Minten will look to showcase his off-season work for the first time after signing a massive seven-year, $50.4-million extension.
Vancouver Canucks At Edmonton Oilers
Chicago Blackhawks At Vegas Golden Knights
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