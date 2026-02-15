NHL Players Who Could Join Triple Gold Club With Olympic Gold Medal

The Triple Gold Club is an exclusive list of players who have won a IIHF World Championship, a Stanley Cup, and an Olympic gold medal.
There are only 30 players in the Triple Gold Club, partly because there hasn't been a men's Olympic hockey tournament that had NHL players in 12 years.
The last player to earn this status was Valtteri Filppula, who won Olympic gold with Finland at the 2022 Games, a World Championship in the same year, and a Stanley Cup in 2008 with the Detroit Red Wings.
In this 2026 Olympic tournament in Milan, 13 NHL players have an opportunity to add to the list of 30 names. That includes five players from Canada, three players from Sweden and Czechia, and two from Finland.
Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Mark Stone, Darcy Kuemper and Sam Reinhart are all one gold medal away from joining the Triple Gold Club. All these players have won the Stanley Cup within the last four seasons, four of them winning it for the first time.
In terms of Canadians, only one active player on the team is a member of the club, which is captain Sidney Crosby. Drew Doughty, the only other player on Canada with a gold medal, isn't in the Triple Gold Club because he hasn't won a World Championship.
Of the three players from Czechia who can join the Triple Gold Club, two of whom are not in the NHL anymore. The one current NHLer is newly acquired New York Islanders left winger Ondrej Palat. Michal Kempny and Jan Rutta are the two others in line. All three of them won the 2024 World Championship tournament for Czechia.
Kempny won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018 and now plays for Brynas in the Swedish League. Palat and Rutta won two Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Rutta is now in the Swiss National League, suiting up for Geneve-Servette.
Finland's two candidates to join the Triple Gold Club at these Olympics both come from the Florida Panthers. Defenseman Niko Mikkola and Eetu Luostarinen have won a pair of Cups together in the last two years. They were also both on Finland's winning roster at the 2019 World Championship.
Panthers center Anton Lundell has come close to adding a World Championship to his resume when he won silver in 2021. The following year, Finland won gold again, but Lundell wasn't at that competition.
Sweden has a trio of veterans hoping to get into the Triple Gold Club in Milan. Defensemen Victor Hedman and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, as well as left winger Gabriel Landeskog, are in line for that honor.
Ekman-Larsson and Landeskog could have already made their mark in this club if the results of the 2014 Olympic gold medal game played out differently. Both of them were participants in Sweden's silver-medal performance at the Games in Sochi.
As for the World Championship, all three of them were on Sweden's winning team in 2017. They've also each won a Stanley Cup within the last five years.
