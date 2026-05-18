NHL Playoffs Live Blog: Canadiens And Sabres Play Do-Or-Die Game 7

(As for me, I'm sticking with my hunch prediction of the Habs to win this series. I'm looking for big things from Nick Suzuki tonight, and although I believe Montreal is going to win, I also think they're going to run into a wall in the form of the Carolina Hurricanes. But that's why they play the games, right? Teams overachieve and underachieve all the time. But I feel like the Habs will have just a little bit more offense than the roller-coaster Sabres will have. Let's see how it goes.)