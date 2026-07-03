NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Anaheim Ducks Have Plenty More On The Way
The Anaheim Ducks have a loaded group of prospects on the way to fill virtually any role the Ducks need in the future. Tony Ferrari kicks off his in-depth NHL prospect pool overview series with the Ducks.
The Anaheim Ducks are one of the NHL's most intriguing teams at the moment, even before looking at their prospect pool or seeing the Philadelphia Flyers sign their top center to a massive offer sheet.
Philadelphia signed Leo Carlsson to an offer sheet with an $18-million contract for five years. The compensation would be four first-round picks if the Ducks choose not to match it.
The Ducks, which have seven days from July 3 to decide whether to match the contract, are coming off a second-round playoff exit with a young core headlined by Carlsson and former Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier, who were absolute beasts in their dozen playoff games.
Add in Calder Trophy finalist Beckett Sennecke and other up-and-coming talents, and the Ducks will be a problem for the rest of the NHL pretty soon.
With the off-season in full swing, it's time to begin our anticipated NHL prospect pool overview series.
In our annual series, Tony Ferrari digs into each NHL team's top prospects, the strengths and weaknesses of its pipeline, an overview of its latest draft class and positional depth chart, and who could be next in line for an NHL chance.
A player who no longer holds NHL rookie eligibility is considered graduated and no longer a prospect for the purposes of these exercises.
Let's get to it.
Initial Overview of Top Prospects
What makes Anaheim even scarier is that it still has a diverse group of players on the way.
Top prospect Roger McQueen signed his entry-level contract after his freshman season in the NCAA, where he had a bit of a slow start but really started to push the envelope as the season went on. His size and puck skills are massive benefits. His skating is a work in progress, but if he can find an extra gear, he will improve his pace and make better use of his impressive puckhandling and offensive skills. He'll likely play at least a few NHL games this year.
One of the Ducks' 2022 first-round picks, Nathan Gaucher, should push toward some NHL action this season. He got his first taste of the league last year, but it was just three games. His 29 points in 62 AHL games aren't great, but Gaucher is projected to be a bottom-six forward with solid physicality and secondary goal-scoring. He played plenty of third- and fourth-line minutes last year, and he likely fills the same role in the NHL.
One of the most interesting prospects in the system is Sasha Pastujov, purely for his offensive skill and point production in the AHL. A third-round pick in 2021, the incredibly tactical and skilled winger has always struggled with pace, but he's increased his point totals in the AHL annually. The soon-to-be 23-year-old is reaching the point where he must break into the NHL, or he'll likely be designated as an AHL depth piece or potential trade option.
Recent trade acquisition Anton Wahlberg is a big, strong forward with two full AHL seasons under his belt. The former Sabres prospect had 37 points in 68 games while putting up three in three playoff games. Wahlberg, 21, is a great skater who can wheel up ice, but he's also begun to use his speed and size defensively. Wahlberg would be an excellent fit in the Ducks' middle six with some added skill development and could be a sneaky bet to play a few NHL games this year.
Maxim Masse was the QMJHL's leading scorer with 102 points and tied the league lead in goals with 51. The 6-foot-3 winger plays with a blend of power and skill, using his frame to protect the puck and play through contact. He has a heavy shot, which will be his calling card offensively at the next level. He's heading to the University of Massachusetts in the fall to continue his development before turning pro.
On the back end, Stian Solberg is Anaheim's top prospect, playing top-pair minutes in the AHL already at just 20 years old. His punishing physical play style and defensive game made him effective at every level he has played at to this point. The Norwegian defender has a heavy shot from the back end, and he's more than capable as a passer on the breakout as well. He could be a staple in Anaheim's top four sooner rather than later.
Tarin Smith is heading to the University of Minnesota after captaining the Everett Silvertips to their first WHL title. His injury in the playoffs ended his season early, but the team still felt his impact. Smith is a smooth-skating, pass-heavy defender who really matured this past year in the WHL. A couple of years in the NCAA could do wonders for his overall development and give the Ducks' blueline some time to work out the depth.
The Ducks' defensive depth is solid as well.
Anthony Allain-Samake is one of the more underrated prospects in the NCAA, playing for UConn this past season at 18. He is a high-end skater and slick passer with plenty of upside. Noah Warren played in the AHL, bringing a defensive-minded game with great size and solid mobility for a 6-foot-5 defender. Both are longer shots to make a high-end NHL impact, but they've developed well and shown potential.
U-23 Players Likely To Play In The NHL This Season
Beckett Sennecke (RW), Leo Carlsson (C), Cutter Gauthier (LW), Pavel Mintyukov (D), Tristan Luneau (D), Roger McQueen (C/W)
2026 NHL Draft Class
Round 1, 28th overall - Marcus Nordmark, LW, Djurgarden Jr. (Swe.)
Round 2, 45th overall - Jayden Kurtz, D, Rogers (Minn. H.S.)
Round 2, 50th overall - Mathis Preston, RW, Vancouver (WHL)
Round 3, 82nd overall - Rian Chudzinski, RW, Moncton (QMJHL)
Round 5, 146th overall - Eric Frossard, D, Guelph (OHL)
Round 6, 178th overall - Gleb Peshkov, G, Primorsky Krai Jr. (Rus.)
Round 6, 192nd overall - Noah Kosick, C, Seattle (WHL)
The Ducks had one of the most underrated draft classes in the NHL.
They didn't have a first-round pick coming into the night, but after trading Mason McTavish to the St. Louis Blues, they wound up with two, and they made some really solid choices with both.
Nikita Klepov is a highly intelligent and hard-working winger who exploded offensively in his lone OHL season before committing to Michigan State this fall. His game is built around being a tactician who can find openings in the offensive zone and strike weak points in the opponent's coverage. He's not a blazing-fast skater, and he's not the strongest player on the ice, but he's a solid worker and a very crafty playmaker. He should fit in well with the Ducks and what they are trying to build.
The Ducks traded up from 29th to 28th overall to select Marcus Nordmark. While the Swedish left winger's game is fairly inconsistent and can disappear at times, when he's on his game, he can be one of the more skilled players on the ice. He's a silky-smooth player who may not be the fastest, but he's agile and quick. He has a very good shot, picking corners from all over, and some of the best touches as a passer. Consistency and work ethic will determine whether he's a top-six NHL forward or an AHL all-star.
Jayden Kurtz was a bit of an unexpected pick early in the second round, but there were plenty of teams that liked him. The toolsy defender moves well, has great size and put together some dominant performances on the Minnesota high school circuit. He was a bit overwhelmed at times in the United States League, but he has a very solid base to build on and the profile of a solid two-way defender who can move the puck and use his heavy shot.
My personal favorite selection of the second round, Mathis Preston, went to the Ducks a few picks after Kurtz. Preston has the potential to be the best player Anaheim drafted this year. His pace, skill and offensive acumen are impressive. Between injuries and lackluster team play, Preston didn't produce as much as expected in the WHL and was so often trying to put the team on his back. He showed flashes of his game-breaking ability at the U-18s for Canada and should be a massive bounce-back candidate next season. He could be the steal of the draft.
Rian Chudzinski is a really interesting player who likely fills a depth role if he makes it to the NHL, leaning into his speed, physical edge and good shot. He's the kind of forward you look to play good, intense defensive hockey while also pitching in as a goal-scorer once in a while. He has some refining to do, and he must rein in the chaotic nature of his game at times.
It isn't complicated to figure out what the Ducks liked about Eric Frossard's game. He's a 6-foot-5 defender who can be a steadying presence on the back end. He's not much of a puck-mover or an offensive contributor, but he uses his length and size to defend in space and in the dirty areas.
Gleb Peshkov is a promising young netminder Anaheim added to its system. He put up some excellent numbers in a starter's workload at the Russian junior level, including a .930 save percentage. He has decent size at 6-foot-2, but his big calling card is his athleticism. As truly one of the most fun goalies to watch in this year's class, Peshkov could be a great add late in the draft.
With their second pick in the sixth round, the Ducks added one of the most intriguing swings on talent in the class, Noah Kosick. He's grown quite a bit since being drafted into the WHL. Kosick is now six-foot, and while he remains physically immature, his hockey mind and playmaking ability are more than worth a late swing. His playmaking skill and speed give him upside, but he's a development project.
The Ducks' final pick in the draft, Jimmy Rieber, is a bet on size and mobility on the back end. He lacks touch and finesse with the puck and often panics a bit under pressure, but he shows some really solid defensive traits and intelligent habits in his own end. He's expected to play one more year in the USHL with Waterloo before heading to the NCAA, where he will work on bulking up and finding his identity as a physical defender.
Strengths
The Ducks have a plethora of interesting forwards.
If you want some size, they have McQueen and Gaucher.
They have speed and transition forwards, such as Preston and Wahlberg.
They have finishers and scorers, such as Nordmark and Masse.
How about a playmaker? They have Klepov and Pastujov.
Many of these players fit into other categories as well, making them really intriguing prospects.
The Ducks' forward group will have plenty of competition over the next few years.
Weaknesses
While the Ducks' pipeline is loaded, they do lack talent on the right side outside of Tristan Luneau and Noah Warren, with the latter being a bit more of a long shot to make it.
Luneau is right on the cusp of making the NHL, and had some injuries not hurt his development, he likely would already have secured a full-time job. That leaves Warren and the newly drafted Kurtz, a high school player, as the only real names of significance on the right side.
Hidden Gem: Eric Nilson, C
An incredibly smart and well-rounded two-way center, Nilson spent his first season at Michigan State in a middle-six role, playing a sound defensive game while chipping in offensively from time to time.
His role was generally to ensure he made the smart plays to let his wingers cook up something offensively, playing with Ryker Lee and Anthony Romani for the latter part of the season.
Nilson was the lowest-scoring player on the line, but he played a key role in allowing them to do their thing while he took care of the little details.
Next Man Up: Tristan Luneau, D
It's been a trying few seasons for Luneau, who has dealt with injuries, recovery and general ups and downs.
This past season, there was much more stability for the puck-moving defender. He played most of the season in the AHL and showed he can play important minutes.
Luneau's game has matured over the past couple of years as he's adjusted to the pro level. He should find his way into the NHL lineup on a somewhat regular basis this year, with the departure of a few blueliners who were clogging his path to playing time.
Prospect Depth Chart Notables
LW: Nikita Klepov, Marcus Nordmark, Anton Wahlberg, Herman Traff, Nico Myatovic, Emil Guite
C: Roger McQueen, Nathan Gaucher, Eric Nilson, Lucas Pettersson, Noah Kosick
RW: Mathis Preston, Maxim Masse, Sasha Pastujov, Yegor Sidorov, Austin Burnevik, Coulson Pitre
LD: Stian Solberg, Tarin Smith, Anthony Allain-Samake, Tyson Hinds, Drew Schock, Darels Uljanskis, Lasse Boelius, Konnor Smith
RD: Tristan Luneau, Noah Warren, Jayden Kurtz
G: Tomas Suchanek, Gleb Peshkov, Elijah Neuenshwander, Damian Clara
For a deeper dive into the prospect pool with player rankings, check out the Yearbook and Future Watch editions of The Hockey News in print.
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