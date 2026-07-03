NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Anaheim Ducks Have Plenty More On The Way

My personal favorite selection of the second round, Mathis Preston, went to the Ducks a few picks after Kurtz. Preston has the potential to be the best player Anaheim drafted this year. His pace, skill and offensive acumen are impressive. Between injuries and lackluster team play, Preston didn't produce as much as expected in the WHL and was so often trying to put the team on his back. He showed flashes of his game-breaking ability at the U-18s for Canada and should be a massive bounce-back candidate next season. He could be the steal of the draft.