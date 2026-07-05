NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Buffalo Sabres To Lean On Young Talent To Keep The Good Times Coming

Headlining the group of young players likely to get more opportunities is Konsta Helenius. He should be slotted into a top-six role to start the year. Helenius likely should have played a bit more in the playoffs because he was solid in his brief NHL stint. Next season is going to be a big one for Buffalo as they look to show that last year wasn’t a flash in the pan, and Helenius is going to be a big part of that.