NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Chicago Blackhawks Give Young Core Immediate Help

The Hawks got solid value on two-way defenseman Samu Alalauri early in the third round. He's a good skater who seems to have solid reads defensively, using his feet to get to where he needs to go to cut off the attack. Alalauri is a heavy defender who can hold his own in battles. When the Finn is on his game, he's a very effective puck-mover and passer. When he's a bit off, he can make some questionable decisions with the puck. There's a solid base to build around, and he could be a potential second- or third-pair defender in the NHL one day.