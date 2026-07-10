NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Columbus Blue Jackets' Pipeline Outlook Depends On Health And More

Alessandro Di Iorio played for Sarnia, one of the OHL's worst teams, this past year, and things didn't quite go the way he likely wanted, but he still wound up as a third-round pick. He can bring some shiftiness to the ice, taking on defenders and then passing to teammates when pressure closes in. He displays some physicality, but he will need to engage a bit more to ensure he has an easier path to the NHL if his skill doesn't quite hold up as he matures and advances in level. There is some really intriguing upside if Di Iorio can find himself in a better situation next year.