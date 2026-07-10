NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Columbus Blue Jackets' Pipeline Outlook Depends On Health And More

If Cayden Lindstrom stays healthy and gets his development back on track, the Columbus Blue Jackets ' top prospect could become a key piece. There are still many prospects beyond him as well.
They have to re-sign RFA Adam Fantilli. A key member of their forward group, Kirill Marchenko, is reportedly unlikely to re-sign with the team and remains in limbo.
Oh, and their captain and reigning Norris Trophy winner, Zach Werenski, has been a part of this "will they, won't they" trade situation that nearly sent him to Dallas, but he's likely to stay in Columbus for now.
It's been a busy and somewhat frustrating time for Blue Jackets fans, to say the least.
Their prospect pool has some players with particularly uncertain futures, but it still shows lots of promise and is about to get a closer look.
In our annual NHL prospect pool overview series, Tony Ferrari's digging into each team's top prospects, the strengths and weaknesses of its pipeline, an overview of its latest draft class and positional depth chart, and who could be next in line for an NHL chance.
Aside from some exceptions, a player who no longer holds NHL rookie eligibility is considered graduated and no longer a prospect for the purposes of these exercises.
Initial Overview Of Top Prospects
The Blue Jackets' top prospect is Michigan State center Cayden Lindstrom. Last season was another tough one for the 2024 fourth overall pick, who missed most of the 2024-25 campaign with a back injury and didn't really get up to speed once he was finally on the ice in the NCAA. He headed into the off-season in good health and hopes to have a bounce-back season with MSU.
When Lindstrom is on his game, he's a power forward who blends physicality and skill. He has an edge to his game and doesn't get pushed around, often delivering punishment to others before they even get the chance to get him. He has a great shot, loading up and firing bombs from all over the ice. If he can get past the injuries, there is good reason to think that he should be a key piece for the Jackets in the not-so-distant future.
Jordan Dumais has had a less-than-stellar transition to pro hockey. After receiving a DUI charge in 2024, which was dismissed in 2025, and dealing with injuries, this past season was supposed to be the reset that the uber-skilled forward needed. It didn't go as well as hoped, though, as his production didn't increase much at all.
Another 5-foot-9 winger, Luca Pinelli, had a bit more success in the AHL. He put up 46 points in 68 games as an AHL rookie. He plays a dogged game, consistently moving his feet and getting involved in the fray. Pinelli has the offensive chops to play in the middle six and provide some depth scoring. He also has the attitude to become a pest at the pro level, getting under opponents' skin with trash talk and after-the-whistle scrums. He's one of Columbus' most interesting prospects.
The back end has some of the Blue Jackets' most intriguing young players, with Jackson Smith being the best blueline prospect. The Penn State defender brings excellent size, impressive mobility and a true two-way game that allows him to impact play all over the ice. He is a skilled passer and a solid rush defender.
Smith's mobility and fluidity allow him to play in all situations. He did a very good job of not forcing plays and letting them develop naturally. Another year in the NCAA will be excellent for him.
Some viewed Charlie Elick very highly in the 2024 NHL draft class because of his size, mobility and defensive acumen. He's not an elite puck-mover, and he was even a bit limited in that regard in the WHL, but his physicality and good defensive stick should translate to the next level as he joins the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.
After two seasons with the University of North Dakota, Andrew Strathmann transferred to Quinnipiac, where he should have more opportunities to develop both sides of his game. He's an active, mobile defenseman who loves to get involved in the play at both ends, jumping into the attack and cutting off play with his feet in the D-zone. He was always a bit of a long-term project, but we could see his breakout this season.
Corson Ceulemans, 23, seemed to hit his stride in the AHL. He leveraged his mobility and slick passing much more effectively, and he seemed to understand pro hockey better. Ceulemans really struggled at times in his first two pro seasons, but this past year gave hope that the once-highly regarded prospect will turn things around and get back on track, projecting as a second- or third-pair NHL defenseman.
Luca Marrelli didn't play until January because he was recovering from surgery to fix a torn labrum. He played well from that point on, showing confidence in his passing and ability to read and diagnose an attack. When he steps onto the ice this season, it will be after a full off-season of training, and he won't be coming off a major injury. He could play in the NHL as soon as 2027-28 if you don't count the cup of coffee he is likely to get this upcoming year.
U-23 Players Likely To Play In The NHL This Season
Adam Fantilli (C), Denton Mateychuk (D)
2026 NHL Draft Class
Round 1, 14th overall - Oscar Hemming, LW/RW, Boston College (NCAA)
Round 3, 94th overall - Alessandro Di Iorio, C, Sarnia (OHL)
Round 4, 121st overall - Evan Jardine, LW, Youngstown (USHL)
Round 5, 142nd overall - Parker Snell, G, Edmonton (WHL)
Round 6, 182nd overall - Anttoni Uronen, C, HIFK (Fin.)
Round 6, 185th overall - Jonas Woo, D, Medicine Hat (WHL)
Round 7, 206th overall - Filip Novak, LW, Sparta Jr. (Cze.)
Columbus appeared to have a clear focus on adding up front.
Their first pick was one of the most intriguing wingers in the draft, Oscar Hemming. The Finnish forward was caught in a contract dispute early in the year with his Liiga club, and after attempts to play in the OHL and BCHL, he wound up in the NCAA with Boston College.
Hemming came out of the gates like a man on fire. He was clearly missing hockey, and when he hit the ice in college, he was putting up points at will. He brings physicality and skill as one of the best power forwards in the draft. He has a good shot, and he showed much better puck distribution in college. This could be a really great addition with top-10 upside in the class.
Alessandro Di Iorio played for Sarnia, one of the OHL's worst teams, this past year, and things didn't quite go the way he likely wanted, but he still wound up as a third-round pick. He can bring some shiftiness to the ice, taking on defenders and then passing to teammates when pressure closes in. He displays some physicality, but he will need to engage a bit more to ensure he has an easier path to the NHL if his skill doesn't quite hold up as he matures and advances in level. There is some really intriguing upside if Di Iorio can find himself in a better situation next year.
Evan Jardine brings some really impressive offensive tools to the Blue Jackets' system. He's developed an advanced understanding of spacing and how delays or quick changes of direction can grant him that space. He has some really impressive dual-threat offensive tools, and he's capable of finishing in high-danger areas or dropping dimes to teammates in space.
Jardine must develop his cycle game and physicality. He plays like a junior player and needs to develop additional pro habits. Going to Ohio State and playing college hockey will help with that.
Netminder Parker Snell is known for his skating and quick movement in the net. He performed extremely well during stretches as a WHL rookie. He has good size and still seems to play bigger than he is because of his skating. He must work on some of the technical aspects of the position, and his tracking is average, but he's a really interesting bet in net.
Anttoni Uronen was a really interesting swing later in the draft, as one of the best draft-eligible scorers in the Liiga. His game isn't built around skill or finesse, but he plays with a relentless motor and a truly engaged physical game. Uronen, the brother of Vegas prospect Tuomas Uronen, profiles as a bottom-six player with some scoring upside, particularly as a net-driving, crash-and-bang scorer.
One of the top overagers in the draft, Jonas Woo, tore up the WHL this past season. His 86 points led all defenders, as did his 57 assists. The 5-foot-9 defender is heading to Arizona State, where he will look to prove that despite his diminutive stature, his skating and passing ability will give him success at the next level. He's a long-term development project, and his defensive success will ultimately determine whether he ever earns some NHL reps.
Columbus' picking Filip Novak in the seventh round was a bet that his skill and tools would help him put things together. His game is so interesting in isolated flashes, showcasing puckhandling skill and playmaking ability. In other instances, though, he can find himself in the corner surrounded by defenders with no escape plan. The Jackets will help him assemble the puzzle pieces over the next few years.
Strengths
Columbus has done a good job of building up its pipeline, even with several players graduating to the NHL.
The one area that hasn't been nearly as impacted by those graduations is the defense group.
They have a few players on each side who are legitimate NHL prospects. Smith is the top guy, but Strathmann is a legitimate prospect on the left side, while Elick, Ceulemans and Marrelli look like solid bets to play games on the right. They may not have a true stud on the blueline, but the depth at the position is where their strength comes from.
Weaknesses
Center is an interesting position for Columbus. They have Fantilli in the NHL, but there are plenty of questions beyond that.
Lindstrom was a high pick who's had a very up-and-down development because of a back injury.
William Whitelaw is an undersized forward who likely ends up on the wing, but he did have a breakout year for the University of Western Michigan in his junior season last year.
Griffin and Di Iorio are lower-upside swings who might end up being very good AHLers or bottom six contributors at the NHL level.
The Jackets have players who are listed as centers, but none really have the promise of being true impact guys down the middle.
Hidden Gem: Owen Griffin, C
Griffin doesn't necessarily have upper-echelon skill or blazing speed. What's most impressive about him, however, is his attention to detail and work ethic.
Griffin leaves it all out there every time he steps onto the ice. He's a very intelligent player who processes the game at both ends of the ice at a high level. He generates offensive chances through tactical plays and makes quick decisions.
He could end up being a valuable piece in the bottom six one day, capable of playing in just about any situation that's needed.
Next Man Up: Luca Del Bel Belluz, C/W
Over the last two years, Del Bel Belluz has played 29 NHL games combined, but in neither year has he really solidified an opportunity for himself.
Del Bel Belluz is a tactical player who understands how to play a connective game, deferring to teammates and jumping to pockets of space. He chains small plays together to generate offense.
He could be a very solid complementary player at the NHL level if he can play a bit faster.
Prospect Depth Chart Notables
LW: Oscar Hemming, Anttoni Uronen, Evan Jardine, Filip Novak, James Malatesta
C: Cayden Lindstrom, Alessandro Di Iorio, Luca Del Bel Belluz, William Whitelaw, Owen Griffin
RW: Jordan Dumais, Luca Pinelli, Kirill Dolzhenkov, James Fisher
LD: Jackson Smith, Malte Vass, Andrew Strathmann
RD: Charlie Elick, Corson Ceulemans, Luca Marrelli, Jonas Woo
G: Pyotr Andreyanov, Sergei Ivanov, Evan Gardner, Melvin Strahl, Nolan Lalonde, Parker Snell
For a deeper dive into the prospect pool with player rankings, check out the Yearbook and Future Watch editions of The Hockey News in print.
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