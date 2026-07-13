NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Dallas Stars May Have Diamonds In The Rough

Matthew Seminoff's growth has been excellent, especially for a sixth-round pick. Seminoff improved all over the ice in the AHL. After struggling to find the scoresheet and spending time in the ECHL in 2024-25, Seminoff was one of the Texas Stars' most effective players this past season. He found his goal-scoring touch and began to play like he was in junior, looking for empty space and taking pucks quickly to the net. If he can continue to showcase his game as he did last year, he could find his way into NHL games as soon as this year.