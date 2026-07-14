NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Detroit Red Wings Must Rely On Deep Pipeline If Larkin Leaves

Last year, the Wings gave Nate Danielson plenty of opportunities last season to lock down a spot in the NHL lineup, but the game just seemed to be a little bit too fast for him. Danielson plays with some speed, and he is a good playmaker, both of which he displayed in the AHL. His offensive upside is a bit limited as he has become the poster child for Detroit's tendency to draft players with safe floors. He should get every opportunity to play a middle-six role in the NHL this year, and if things go well, it wouldn't be out of the question to see him play top six minutes down the middle.