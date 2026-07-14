NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Detroit Red Wings Must Rely On Deep Pipeline If Larkin Leaves

The Detroit Red Wings have an outstanding NHL prospect pool after missing the playoffs for 10 straight seasons. Captain Dylan Larkin wants out, so how will their prospects step up?
After yet another collapse, the Detroit Red Wings are potentially entering a new era without Michigan-born captain Dylan Larkin, who's requested a trade.
The Wings will look toward their young core of Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider for leadership, and they'll also be relying on some of their young talent to step up.
The Red Wings are next up in our NHL prospect pool overview series.
In our annual series, Tony Ferrari's digging into each team's top prospects, the strengths and weaknesses of its pipeline, an overview of its latest draft class and positional depth chart, and who could be next in line for an NHL chance.
Aside from some exceptions, a player who no longer holds NHL rookie eligibility is considered graduated and no longer a prospect for the purposes of these exercises.
Initial Overview Of Top Prospects
Every time the Red Wings are close to reaching the post-season again, they find themselves falling apart in March and April.
Fortunately for them, their prospect pool includes big-game performers or high-motor guys who could find themselves playing important minutes when things get tough.
One player who exemplifies that mindset is Carter Bear. The 2025 first-round pick may not have blown the doors off the page statistically as he returned from injury this past season, but his endless motor and relentless style of play were on full display. Bear brings intense speed and skill and an attitude between the whistles. He's the kind of player who is going to play in every situation at the next level. He will jump to the AHL this year, but don't be surprised to see him play NHL games at some point to help light a fire under the big club.
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard also fits the mold the Red Wings need. The Norwegian forward started the year in the NHL and looked good in general, but he wasn't producing much, so they sent him to the AHL. In the minors, he had 44 points in 60 games, regularly showcasing his excellent shot and power game.
Brandsegg-Nygard excels at hunting pucks down, getting in on the forecheck and disrupting opposing players in transition. On offense, he attacks the net, goes to the slot and plays a very pro-style game already. He should challenge for a roster spot on the NHL club.
Last year, the Wings gave Nate Danielson plenty of opportunities last season to lock down a spot in the NHL lineup, but the game just seemed to be a little bit too fast for him. Danielson plays with some speed, and he is a good playmaker, both of which he displayed in the AHL. His offensive upside is a bit limited as he has become the poster child for Detroit's tendency to draft players with safe floors. He should get every opportunity to play a middle-six role in the NHL this year, and if things go well, it wouldn't be out of the question to see him play top six minutes down the middle.
Carter Mazur was tearing up the AHL last year before he was hurt and missed four months. He returned to action and continued putting the puck in the net, which earned him an NHL call-up. Unfortunately, playing limited minutes during the Wings' worst stretch of hockey didn't allow him to do much in that opportunity.
Mazur has long been pushing for NHL games, and after a healthy summer, he could be poised to find a bigger role in the NHL, especially if he can find his goal-scoring touch at the big league level.
The biggest riser in Detroit's pipeline this past year was Max Plante. Coming out of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, Plante showed advanced passing habits and skill. He always worked hard and fought to get pucks back, especially in the offensive half of the ice.
As a sophomore at the University of Minnesota Duluth, Plante took his game to another level. He was shooting more, showing a bit more strength than in prior years and playing a solid 200-foot game. All of that led to winning the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey's top player.
Noah Dower Nilsson, 21, is poised to come over to North America and join the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins this upcoming season. He's had a couple of decent years in the Swedish League as a bottom-six player, bringing his raw skill and creative playmaking in spurts. He must refine some of the off-puck aspects of his game and get a bit stronger, both of which will be a focus this year in the AHL.
Another SHL player who's been making waves is Eddie Genborg. After a really solid age-19 season in which he put up 25 points in 43 games, Genborg finished the year in the AHL. The power forward showed a really solid all-around game in flashes. Genborg will likely have a similar year to last year, playing in the SHL before jumping to the AHL to end the season, before likely staying in North America the following year.
On defense, Axel Sandin-Pellikka played 68 NHL games this past year but finished the season in the AHL. He was holding his head above water for most of the season, but he probably should have spent the whole year in the AHL. He gave the Wings a defender who could bring some dynamism and puck-moving ability outside of their top pair of Seider and Simon Edvinsson. He may not be a rookie anymore, but he is a true breakout candidate, especially if he can get into more of a groove on the power play.
Although Shai Buium missed the first half of the season after suffering a pre-season injury, he had a solid campaign. After shaking off the rust, the two-way defender played meaningful minutes in the AHL. Ultimately, Buium might end up being a very solid quad-A defender who is excellent in the AHL but doesn't become a regular NHLer.
In a short stint with the Griffins at the end of the season, Anton Johansson captured the eyes of Wings fans. The Swedish blueliner put his puck-moving skills on display and showcased his growth defensively. He's a dark horse to play NHL games as soon as the upcoming season.
You can't talk about the Red Wings' prospect pool without touching on their promising future in net.
Trey Augustine might be their top prospect. He's excelled at the NCAA level over the last few years, winning two Big Ten Championships with Michigan State and helping Team USA win back-to-back gold medals at the world juniors. Augustine's impressive play gave the Wings confidence to trade fellow top goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa at the draft. Augustine will likely get the bulk of the starts in the AHL this year, which will be a big step up in competition.
U-23 Players Likely To Play In The NHL This Season
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (RW), Emmitt Finnie (LW/RW), Nate Danielson (C), Marco Kasper (C/LW), Axel Sandin Pellikka (D)
2026 NHL Draft Class
Round 1, 23rd overall - J.P. Hurlbert, LW, Kamloops (WHL)
Round 2, 47th overall - Victor Plante, LW, U.S. NTDP (USHL)
Round 3, 79th overall - Michal Orsulak, G, Prince Albert (WHL)
Round 4, 108th overall - Adam Levac, C, Peterborough (OHL)
Round 5, 143rd overall - Beckham Edwards, C, Sarnia (OHL)
Round 6, 175th overall - Luka Arkko, LW, Pelicans Jr. (Fin.)
Round 7, 196th overall - Myles Brosnan, D, Dexter School (Mass. H.S.)
The Red Wings traded Cossa to the Utah Mammoth for the 23rd overall pick to ensure they had a first-rounder after a disappointing season. That allowed them to select JP Hurlbert, a hyper-skilled offensive force. In his first year in the WHL, he led the league in scoring for a big chunk of the season and finished with 97 points.
When he's in the offensive zone, Hurlbert is a handful because he is shifty and has great hands, opening up space for himself to make magic as a playmaker or shooter. He has some defensive holes in his game, but for a team that's often leaned on two-way talent high in the draft, it was good to see them go after some skill.
With their second pick, the Wings added a second Plante brother to their system, Victor Plante. The slightly undersized but feisty forward will join his brother in the NCAA next year, looking to replicate Max Plante's success. Victor is a worker who looks to hunt down the puck or win a battle. He was a crafty passer with the NTDP this past season, playing arguably the most consistent hockey of anyone on the team. This was an excellent value pick in the second round.
After trading Cossa, the Wings couldn't leave the draft without building their goalie pipeline back up. Michal Orsulak was a big reason why Czechia reached the final at the 2026 world juniors, putting up his best performances against his toughest opponents. In the WHL, he put his size and mobility on display, with excellent lateral mobility and an explosive lower body. Orsulak slots in right behind Augustine among Detroit's goalie prospects.
Adam Levac was a safe pick. He's a two-way presence who might be able to play down the middle and add some stability in the NHL eventually. His game is simple, physical and north-south. Levac isn't a dynamic player, and his scoring will ultimately hold him back, but he's a safe bet to be a pro one day.
Beckham Edwards has shown flashes of playmaking and scoring prowess built on his all-out effort. He brings a ton of energy and plays a pestering role on the backcheck. Edwards is the kind of player that coaches fall in love with, and he may get more rope to work with because of his high-end motor and commitment to the play on every shift. He could prove to have been a really nice pick in the fifth round.
The Red Wings only went over to Europe for one of their picks this year, drafting Luka Arkko out of Finland. While he must get quicker on his feet, Arkko plays a power game and drives the net often. Arkko understands how to protect the puck, and he has a pretty good shot. He's a solid forechecker and works on the backcheck. Skating is his biggest limiting factor.
Myles Brosnan was my favorite pick the Wings made as the high school defender was quite impressive at both ends of the ice this past year. He really came onto the scene at the USHL All-American game, looking like the best U.S.-born defender on the ice that day. Despite not playing much in the United States League, Brosnan was arguably the most dominant prep defenseman in the class this year.
Strengths
The Wings have always valued finding players with higher floors, even if that means their upside is limited at times.
Missing the playoffs for 10 seasons has left them with an impressive group of prospects in terms of depth.
Detroit has multiple players at every position who should be at least challenging for NHL jobs in the near future. They have built a deep prospect pool from center to goaltender and everything in between.
Weaknesses
Despite having all of that depth, the Red Wings lack true difference-making star power.
Hurlbert has some potential if he hits his ceiling, but picking him this year was the first time Detroit leaned into skill over a safe floor in the first round in quite some time.
Bear and Brandsegg-Nygard could be top-of-the-lineup skaters if they are complementary players on that line, but are they true stars? And Sandin Pellikka is a skilled puck-mover, but he's likely to be just short of being an elite defenseman in the NHL.
Hidden Gem: Michal Svrcek, RW
Although he struggled in the pro game last season, Svrcek was still quite an impressive scorer at the junior level in Sweden.
This season, Svrcek will be across the river from the Wings, playing for the OHL's Windsor Spitfires. He'll play North American hockey for a very strong OHL team while staying close enough to the Wings for any support.
Svrcek is a highly intelligent forward who plays the game with gusto. Despite his size, he's a worker who is all over the ice. He should be a treat to watch in junior.
Next Man Up: Nate Danielson, C
Although he played in 28 games this past season and burned his rookie status, Danielson is still very much earning his spot with the NHL club.
The two-way center brings speed and good instincts with the puck, but his dynamism holds him back from being a high-impact player.
He struggled at times with the pace of the NHL last season. Detroit is hoping he can train over the summer and play the entire year in the NHL.
If Larkin leaves as expected, Danielson could have the opportunity to play a bigger role than expected.
Prospect Depth Chart Notables
LW: Carter Bear, JP Hurlbert, Michal Svrcek, Victor Plante, Max Plante, Carter Mazur, Luka Arkko
C: Nate Danielson, Beckham Edwards, Ondrej Becher, Noah Dower Nilsson, Adam Levac
RW: Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Eddie Genborg, Jesse Kiiskinen, Brent Solomon
LD: Shai Buium, John Whipple, William Wallinder, Brady Cleveland, Eemil Viro
RD: Axel Sandin Pellikka, Anton Johansson, Myles Brosnan, Jack Phelan
G: Trey Augustine, Rudy Guimond, Michal Orsulak, Landon Miller, Michal Pradel
For a deeper dive into the prospect pool with player rankings, check out the Yearbook and Future Watch editions of The Hockey News in print.
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