NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Florida Panthers Are More Focused On The Cup Than Youngsters

Starting with Simas Ignatavicius, they got a forward with size, speed and a very straightforward game. He has the ability to play down the middle, using his size and driving the front of the net and living in and around the slot. He's also displayed the ability to be a forechecker and a presence along the wall. Ignatavicius has had success against men at the Swiss pro level and really flexed his offensive muscles in his short stint at the second level in Switzerland. He could be a first-round value type of pick.