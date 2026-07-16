NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Florida Panthers Are More Focused On The Cup Than Youngsters

The Florida Panthers have some intriguing prospects on the wing, but one area of their prospect pipeline is nearly nonexistent. Tony Ferrari takes a closer look.
They immediately decided that one year out of the playoffs was enough and used their high-value draft capital to trade for more immediate help, adding Brady Tkachuk. They've made some really nice moves to revamp their goalie tandem, moving on from Sergei Bobrovsky. The Panthers brought back Rakos Gudas and added some depth up front.
They're not too focused on the long term and their prospect pool, but they don't really need to be as they look to go after another Cup and build a true dynasty.
It's Florida's turn in our NHL prospect pool overview series.
In our annual series, Tony Ferrari's digging into each team's top prospects, the strengths and weaknesses of its pipeline, an overview of its latest draft class and positional depth chart, and who could be next in line for an NHL chance.
Aside from some exceptions, a player who no longer holds NHL rookie eligibility is considered graduated and no longer a prospect for the purposes of these exercises.
Initial Overview Of Top Prospects
The Panthers originally had the ninth and 25th overall picks in the draft before trading them to the Ottawa Senators, along with a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick, for Brady Tkachuk. They mortgaged the future once again to get a player who exudes Panthers energy and unites him with his brother, Matthew.
With four very solid future assets out of the door in that deal, the Panthers' prospect pool continues to be somewhat middling. They do have some really interesting prospects that they've drafted in the middle rounds over the last few years.
One youngster who might end up playing a good chunk of the season in the NHL is Latvian forward Sandis Vilmanis. He was one of the Charlotte Checkers' best players last year, and he's exceeded expectations in a Team Latvia jersey. Vilmanis is a tactician who has solid tools across the board. He is a versatile player who could play anywhere in the bottom nine.
Linus Eriksson is a very interesting prospect who can play center and on the wing. His scoring didn't jump as expected in the Swedish League, with seven points in 43 games, but he does many of the little things well.
Eriksson is an excellent forechecker, a smart board player and a more than capable two-way presence. He plays an excellent support game, consistently looking to help put his linemates in an excellent position to make a play.
Gracyn Sawchyn had a very good first pro season in the AHL, although an injury kept him out of the lineup from January to the beginning of April. Sawchyn blends high-level puckhandling and skill with a dog-on-a-bone mentality, hustling all over the ice. He's more of a playmaker than a shooter, but he's got a good shot when he uses it. This year will be a bit of a reset, but Sawchyn should be one of Charlotte's better players this year.
Speed demon Arvid Drott is headed to WHL Medicine Hat after playing at home in Sweden to this point. Drott loves to attack off the rush, put pressure on opponents and force turnovers with his speed. He loves to shoot the puck and won't hesitate to do so from anywhere. He could be one of the better players in the WHL this year, simply by overwhelming opponents with his speed.
After a very successful NCAA career with the University of Denver, it feels like we've been waiting forever to see whether Jack Devine can push for a spot with the Panthers. In his first full AHL season, he had a respectable 43 points in 63 games. Devine is a very smart player who works hard to elevate his tools beyond their natural capabilities. He will be 23 when the season starts, and it's getting to the point where he needs to figure out whether he's an NHLer or a very good AHLer.
Matvei Shuravin is expected to make his North American debut with the AHL squad. He's a mobile defensive defender who doesn't tend to burst up ice and create offense despite having the tools to do so. Instead, he reads plays and cuts passes off quickly. Shuravin has good size and can hold his own along the wall most of the time. He must adjust to North American hockey, but he's easily the Panthers' best defense prospect.
Goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk had some nice flashes last season, splitting time between the AHL and ECHL. The Panthers are hoping the young Russian can play the full year in the AHL and take a leading role. He doesn't make extra movements and tracks play well. He could be a really solid prospect if he can get the opportunity to prove himself in Charlotte.
U-23 Players Likely To Play In The NHL This Season
Sandis Vilmanis (LW)
2026 NHL Draft Class
Round 2, 40th overall - Simas Ignatavicius, C/RW, Geneve (Sui.)
Round 2, 48th overall - Ryder Cali, C, North Bay (OHL)
Round 4, 98th overall - Jonas Kemps, D, Chicago (USHL)
Round 6, 168th overall - Vilho Vanhatalo, RW, Tappara Jr. (Fin.)
Round 6, 181st overall - Cole Zurawski, RW, Owen Sound (OHL)
Round 7, 217th overall - Louis-Antoine Denault, G, Newfoundland (QMJHL)
After trading their first two picks in the draft, the Panthers have two picks in the second round and made very intriguing picks with them, nabbing players that very much fit the Florida Panther mold in one way or another.
Starting with Simas Ignatavicius, they got a forward with size, speed and a very straightforward game. He has the ability to play down the middle, using his size and driving the front of the net and living in and around the slot. He's also displayed the ability to be a forechecker and a presence along the wall. Ignatavicius has had success against men at the Swiss pro level and really flexed his offensive muscles in his short stint at the second level in Switzerland. He could be a first-round value type of pick.
Ryder Cali is a true power forward who plays a meat-and-potatoes style of game. He hunts down pucks, attacks defenders head-on and drives the net with regularity. He is always looking to get involved in battles along the boards and uses his strength to retrieve pucks. His offensive upside is limited to a middle-six role if everything works out well, but his game is suited for the bottom six.
Jonas Kemps has a 6-foot-6 frame that he loves to use on defense. The blueliner isn't much of a puck-mover, and he lacks the skill to do so effectively, but the Panthers drafted him for his play in the defensive zone. They are hoping to light a fire under him to get the full physical potential out of him as well. He's moving from the United States League to the WHL for this season before heading to Michigan State in the NCAA.
Vilho Vanhatalo had flashes of second- or third-round potential with the inconsistencies of a player who could have easily gone undrafted. He's a power forward who can truck defenders when he wants to and dominate along the walls. There are also times when he seems completely unengaged and uninterested in playing that style of game. If the Panthers can get him to play hard consistently, they could have found themselves a sneaky bottom-six forward. If not, he may never even come to North America.
Drafting Cole Zurawski was a bet that his tools would become more consistent and his play would blend those tools a bit better. The Owen Sound Attack forward can be a hard-working, high-energy player with a whippy shot and a willingness to mix it up physically. There are some processing gaps in his game and a lack of consistent impact, but he is always working to find a purpose on each shift. A nice swing late in the draft.
Soon-to-be 20-year-old netminder Louis-Antoine Denault is a massive goalie who's 6-foot-8 and plays a strong technical game. He's developed quite a bit since he was draft-eligible. He must build on his frame and add some power to his lower half, but he's an intriguing netminder nonetheless.
Strengths
The Panthers have assembled a number of really interesting wingers.
Whether it's Ignatavicius from this recent draft or Drott and Vilmanis from previous years, they are happy to take the wingers that are falling to them as other teams focus on center and the blueline. Even some of their center prospects might end up on the wing at the next level, such as Sawchyn or Cali. None of their prospects are game-breakers, but they have a few potential NHLers, at least on the wing.
Weaknesses
The Panthers' blueline pipeline is worrisome, but when you look at the right side, they have Ludvig Jansson and virtually no one else. It's weak because it basically doesn't exist.
If we're being honest, though, the only prospect of some significance on the blueline is Shuravin. Albert Wikman and Vladislav Lukashevich are nice long shots.
Hidden Gem: Arvid Drott, RW
As he heads to the CHL, Drott could explode offensively. He has always needed to round out his game when it comes to offensive processing, but if he can bring his speed and work rate to the CHL, that alone should put him in a position to make a ton of plays in the WHL.
This is almost a do-or-die year for him in the sense that if he doesn't find more offense, he could be relegated to a bottom-six role moving forward. If he does, he could be an option as a speedy option higher in the lineup.
Next Man Up: Sandis Vilmanis, LW
The Panthers don't need any of their prospects this year, realistically. They could add a veteran with a low cap hit and fill a spot that way, but having a prospect making very little money would be equally helpful and give them some younger legs.
Vilmanis can come in and play on the fourth line or higher in the lineup when needed. Devine might also be an option, but Vilmanis is the more versatile option of the two.
Prospect Depth Chart Notables
LW: Sandis Vilmanis, Kai Schwindt, Mads Kongsbak Klyvo, Hunter St-Martin
C: Linus Eriksson, Gracyn Sawchyn, Ryder Cali, Simon Zether
RW: Simas Ignatavicius, Arvid Drott, Shamar Moses, Jack Devine, Vilho Vanhatalo
LD: Matvei Shuravin, Vladislav Lukashevich, Albert Wikman, Luke Coughlin
RD: Ludvig Jansson
G: Kirill Gerasimyuk, Yegor Midlak, Olof Glifford, Denis Gabdrakhmanov, Tyler Muszelik
For a deeper dive into the prospect pool with player rankings, check out the Yearbook and Future Watch editions of The Hockey News in print.
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