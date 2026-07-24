NHL Prospect Pool Overview ‘26-27: Islanders Must Keep Adding Around Matthew Schaefer

Between the right shot defenders and goalies in the Islanders pipeline, there are two weak points that feel about even. Their goalies are all dart throws in the dark, hoping that one of them can find their groove and end up being solid NHLers, even if just in a backup role. On the blueline, Keuhne is immediately the best right shot blueliner in the system and he’s a recent fourth round pick. It’s not like he was a top 50 pick even. The Islanders need to look to the right side and in net next year in the draft because they are pretty close to bare at both.