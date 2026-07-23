NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: New Jersey Devils Hope Their Prospect Pool Provides Depth Roster Players

Command is a high-motor center who plays with a relentless mindset. He’s always hunting the puck down, playing a strong two-way game, and he’s always done an excellent job of finding the next play to make when the puck is on his stick. He’s a play connector. Command has a very good shot, and he can flash some nifty passing at times as well. The newest Devil simply lacks that elite-level skill. Everything is very good across the board, but nothing is truly great outside of his motor. At the end of the day, 12th overall might be a bit high for what he turns out to be, but he’s going to be an important piece regardless.