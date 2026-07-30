NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Pittsburgh Penguins Trust Youth To Bolster Aging Core

Later in the second round, the Pens selected Tomas Galvas, an overage defender who has been on the scene for a few years now. He stands just 5-foot-10, but his mobility is simply elite, and he just understands how to play intelligent hockey. Defensively, he rides out the play and understands how to leverage his skating to cut off plays. Offensively, Galvas is a crisp passer in transition and works the offensive blueline quite well. He should have been selected in each of the last two years, but he's a Penguin now.