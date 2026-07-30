NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Pittsburgh Penguins Trust Youth To Bolster Aging Core

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still transitioning from one era to the next, but integrating their prospects into the NHL over the next few years will be critical.
They selected both of the Ruck twins despite not having back-to-back picks. They also drafted some really interesting players to add talent to their growing prospect pool.
They've graduated a couple of young players who will likely play NHL games in 2026-27, hoping they will help the aging core get into the playoffs again.
It's the Penguins' turn in our NHL prospect pool overview series.
In our annual series, Tony Ferrari's digging into each team's top prospects, the strengths and weaknesses of its pipeline, an overview of its latest draft class and positional depth chart, and who could be next in line for an NHL chance.
Aside from some exceptions, a player who no longer holds NHL rookie eligibility is considered graduated and no longer a prospect for the purposes of these exercises.
Initial Overview Of Top Prospects
The Penguins are trying to bring in the next generation while the core from their golden years remains integral to the roster. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are the longest-tenured teammates in North American professional sports. They also have Erik Karlsson on the back end, a Norris Trophy winner who was brought in to extend the playoff window.
While all four of those players are likely to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame one day, the Penguins are looking for them to help usher in and mentor the next wave of Pens.
Ben Kindel played the entire year in the NHL just months after being drafted 11th overall. His 200-foot effort, speed and relentless nature made him a fixture in the Pens lineup. He should be a key piece moving forward.
Harrison Brunicke also made the team out of camp last season, but the 19-year-old's transition didn't go quite as smoothly with a crowded blueline. He was eventually sent back to the WHL, where he looked great in his half-season stint before heading to the AHL for an extended run. Brunicke's defensive game grew, and his confidence with the puck improved. The mobile blueliner should play NHL games again this year.
Another player close to getting into the NHL is Rutger McGroarty. The tactical forward isn't the quickest player, but he plays like a shark, hunting down space and attacking. He's a great complementary player who can bring some finishing talent to a line as well as some attitude. McGroarty has never shied away from getting involved in after-the-whistle shenanigans.
William Horcoff took a big step in the NCAA last year, putting up 25 goals and 39 points in 40 games for the University of Michigan. He's poised for a big year with the Wolverines, and he will likely be a key member of the U.S. world junior squad as a returning forward. His goal-scoring and two-way play will be leaned on heavily as the Americans try to rebound after a rare poor showing last year.
For his first foray into pro hockey, Bill Zonnon's performance in the AHL playoffs was incredible. The energetic forward had seven points in 11 games. His tenacity and never-say-die mentality showed up in a big way. Zonnon is typically more of a playmaker, but he attacked the net and put himself in goal-scoring positions in the AHL. Set to play his first full pro season in the AHL this year, Zonnon will be a fun player to track before truly challenging for NHL time in 2027-28.
Coming off a torn ACL, Tanner Howe finally got into game action in February with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He plays a high-energy game and puts himself in the action physically and offensively. He's not the biggest player, so there are concerns that his game won't translate at the NHL level, but Howe is a menace. Now fully recovered, it will be interesting to see what he looks like in his second year of pro hockey.
Owen Pickering has been on the edge of becoming an NHL regular for a couple of seasons now, having played 29 career games. The big, mobile blueliner just hasn't quite figured it out yet. He is a skilled puckhandler and a deft passer. His defensive game continues to improve as he leans on his skating and learns to use his size more effectively. He could play meaningful minutes this year if injuries occur or if he comes into camp and pushes a veteran out of their spot.
U-23 Players Likely To Play In The NHL This Season
Ben Kindel (C), Harrison Brunicke (D), Rutger McGroarty (RW)
2026 NHL Draft Class
Round 1, 22nd overall - Liam Ruck, RW, Medicine Hat (WHL)
Round 2, 39th overall - Markus Ruck, C, Medicine Hat (WHL)
Round 2, 54th overall - Tomas Galvas, D, Liberec (Cze.)
Round 3, 86th overall - Pierce Mbuyi, LW, Owen Sound (OHL)
Round 4, 111th overall - Parker Von Richter, D, Barrie (OHL)
Round 5, 160th overall - Matvei Nikonovich, G, Togliatti Jr. (Rus.)
Everyone wanted to know if a team would be able to land Liam and Markus Ruck, and the Penguins managed to do so.
Pairing the duo moving forward is such an interesting and fun thing to do. They've absolutely torched the competition together, finishing first and second in WHL scoring this past year.
The brothers' skill sets are so well matched to each other because of their long history playing together. Both are strong skaters who are more agile than powerful, weaving through traffic and finding soft spots. The Rucks are both intelligent players who can play off their linemates, even the ones who aren't related to them.
Liam Ruck is a more well-rounded offensive player. He gets to shooting positions, and he can pick a corner. He is an excellent play-connector who just understands how to navigate the offensive zone with and without the puck.
Markus Ruck is more of a pure playmaker, with slick passing ability and excellent vision. There does seem to be something to the twin telepathy angle that everyone loved talking about, though, as the Rucks have each other's location at all times. If things work out, it could be a pretty special situation.
Later in the second round, the Pens selected Tomas Galvas, an overage defender who has been on the scene for a few years now. He stands just 5-foot-10, but his mobility is simply elite, and he just understands how to play intelligent hockey. Defensively, he rides out the play and understands how to leverage his skating to cut off plays. Offensively, Galvas is a crisp passer in transition and works the offensive blueline quite well. He should have been selected in each of the last two years, but he's a Penguin now.
Pierce Mbuyi's game doesn't really translate to the NHL at the moment. He's a crafty player who really seems to understand how to just make things happen in the OHL. He's not the biggest or fastest, but he has some really fun bursts of agility, and his puckhandling can be impressive. He's a work in progress, but he could wind up being a value pick if he rounds out his game and brings his tools together.
The Penguins drafted another overage defender, Parker Von Richter, a little later in the draft. His defensive game is his calling card, using his strength to impose himself and taking intelligent routes around the defensive zone. Von Richter isn't much of a puck-mover, but he's a capable passer on the breakout, advancing play with some smart, simple breakouts.
Drafting a goalie from a Russian league late in the draft has been a smart trend in recent years, and Pittsburgh selected Belarusian Matvei Nikonovich. The 6-foot-1 netminder has a powerful base and does an excellent job down low, sealing the ice. His skating is a major strength. He's not the most purely athletic netminder, but he moves well and gets himself square.
Strengths
Pittsburgh's depth on the right wing is impressive, and Liam Ruck made it even better.
Ruck joins a group that features Zonnon and McGroarty, as well as interesting depth prospects, such as Melvin Fernstrom and Cruz Lucius. They may not have a star in their entire prospect pool, but they do have a few players on the right wing who could easily fill out their depth chart over the next five years.
Ruck and McGroarty in the top six, Zonnon on the third line and Fernstrom on the fourth could be a nice group.
Weaknesses
Despite adding Markus Ruck in the draft, the Penguins are still a bit weak down the middle in comparison to their other position groups.
Horcoff and Ruck look like potential NHLers, but there's no guarantee. Horcoff projects as a bottom-six player, and Ruck is more of a middle-six guy, but he could shift to the wing.
The Pens must add centers over the next couple of drafts because, despite Kindel making The Show already, the rest of their NHL-level centers are getting older.
Hidden Gem: Tomas Galvas, D
Typically, the hidden gem is reserved for a player who's been in the prospect pool for a year or two, but with Galvas going undrafted twice before this year, he gets the nod.
The Czech blueliner has been a fixture on Czechia's junior teams, helping lead the recent run of success at the World Junior Championship.
His game has evolved through the process. He came into his first world juniors as a 17-year-old puck-mover who was flying around the ice, and this past year, he used his skating to play a shutdown game while bringing the offense out when the team needed it.
Galvas is a sneaky bet to get to the NHL sooner rather than later.
Next Man Up: Harrison Brunicke, D
Brunicke played nine games in the NHL and then had an AHL conditioning stint, where he saw some success, before representing Team Canada at the world juniors and then returning to the WHL. After his major junior season ended, he went back to the AHL.
His season was a whirlwind, but he found success at just about every stop. The mobile two-way defender might start this year in the AHL, but Brunicke is sure to see a call-up throughout the year. The 20-year-old will be a key piece to the Penguins' blueline in the next few years.
Prospect Depth Chart Notables
LW: Tanner Howe, Pierce Mbuyi, Tristan Broz, Mikhail Ilyin, Mac Swanson
C: William Horcoff, Markus Ruck, Zam Plante, Ryan Miller, Kale Dach
RW: Liam Ruck, Bill Zonnon, Rutger McGroarty, Melvin Fernstrom, Cruz Lucius
LD: Owen Pickering, Tomas Galvas, Brady Peddle, Kalle Kangas
RD: Harrison Brunicke, Parker Von Richter, Peyton Kettles, Charlie Trethewey, Quinn Beauchesne, Finn Harding, Joona Vaisanen
G: Joel Blomqvist, Sergei Murashov, Gabriel D'Aigle, Matvei Nikonovich
For a deeper dive into the prospect pool with player rankings, check out the Yearbook and Future Watch editions of The Hockey News in print.
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