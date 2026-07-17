NHL Prospect Pool Overview ‘26-27: Strong Draft Helps Rebuild Los Angeles Kings Pipeline

The Kings made one of the most intriguing selections in the entire draft, selecting Vertti Svensk. The Finnish defender played on the wing for parts of this season because of his strength as a skater. He might be one of the most mobile players in the draft, and when in his natural position, Svensk is a true gamer. He can absolutely rip it up around the ice, impacting transition and creating unique looks in the offensive zone. Svensk is a project, to say the least, but he has one of the most intriguing tool sets in the draft class and could easily turn into a real impact player at the next level if he develops well.