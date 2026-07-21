NHL Prospect Pool Overview ‘26-27: The Montreal Canadiens’ Cupboards Are Stocked As They Ascend to Contender Status

Last season was historic for Bryce Pickford. The Medicine Hat captain had 45 goals and 83 points as a defenseman in the WHL. Simply put, the 20-year-old was a machine. His shot is dangerous, and he was more than happy to use it from all over the offensive zone. His defensive game has improved over the last couple of years as well. Pickford is a bit of a unique player in that he is a lethal goal scorer from the back end, but the rest of his game will have to take a step or two to reach the NHL. At a minimum, he will be one of the most interesting players in the Habs system to track over the next few years.