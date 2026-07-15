NHL Prospect Pool Overview '26-27: Who Do The Edmonton Oilers Have On The Way?

Quinn Hutson played his first full pro season, earning AHL all-rookie team honors while putting up 63 points in 67 games. He had a taste of NHL action but likely needs another year in the AHL. While younger brothers Lane and Cole are puck-moving defenders for Montreal and Washington, respectively, Quinn is a hard-working winger who could play a complementary role in the bottom six. His scoring isn't likely to pop off in the NHL the way it has in the AHL, but he could be a really solid secondary scorer.