NHL Releases 2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule Scenarios

The Vegas Golden Knights will start the Stanley Cup final on the road, with Game 1 coming on either June 2 or June 4.
The 2026 Stanley Cup final will begin on either June 2 or June 4.
The NHL announced the schedule scenarios for the final round two days after the Vegas Golden Knights swept the Colorado Avalanche to book a matchup against either the Carolina Hurricanes or Montreal Canadiens.
Because the Golden Knights had fewer points in the regular season than the Hurricanes or Canadiens, they will start the final on the road and host Games 3 and 4, as well as Game 6 if necessary.
Carolina leads Montreal 3-1 in the Eastern Conference final, with Game 5 coming on Friday. If the Hurricanes win that game, the Cup final begins on Tuesday, June 2.
If the Canadiens win Game 5, then the Stanley Cup final is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 4.
Every game of the Cup final will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC in the United States and Sportsnet, CBC and French-language TVA Sports in Canada.
Here are the schedule scenarios.
Stanley Cup Final If Eastern Conference Final Is Decided In Five Games
Game 1: Vegas at Carolina, Tuesday, June 2, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 2: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Carolina at Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Carolina at Vegas, Tuesday, June 9, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
If necessary
Game 5: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 6: Carolina at Vegas, Sunday, June 14, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 7: Vegas at Carolina, Wednesday, June 17, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Stanley Cup Final If Eastern Conference Final Is Decided In Six Or Seven Games
Game 1: Vegas at Carolina/Montreal, Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 2: Vegas at Carolina/Montreal, Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Carolina/Montreal at Vegas, Tuesday, June 9, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Carolina/Montreal at Vegas, Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
If necessary
Game 5: Vegas at Carolina/Montreal, Sunday, June 14, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 6: Carolina/Montreal at Vegas, Wednesday, June 17, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 7: Vegas at Carolina/Montreal, Saturday, June 20, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
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