NHL Rookie First Impressions: Schaefer, Nikishin And More Shine In First Action

You never get a second chance at a first impression, and a handful of NHL rookies didn't waste theirs.

We have seen some really encouraging performances for first time NHLers, and there have been guys who are fighting to get into the lineup.

Teams are deploying development plans for some youngsters, looking to control their workload and give them a ramp-up period to playing full-time pro hockey. It’s an interesting time of year as we are starting to have the conversations around whether some rookies will be getting the nine-game trial or if they are going to stick around full-time.

While some players, such as Ivan Demidov and Sam Rinzel, gave us their impressions late last season, we’re getting a look at so many NHL rookies for the first time. Let’s look at some of the first impressions from around the league.

Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders

The first overall pick in the 2025 draft came as advertised.

Schaefer's mobility and puck skill have been so entertaining, but they’ve also been incredibly effective at the NHL level. The 18-year-old's defensive game has had some hiccups, but he has been pretty solid overall.

His first NHL goal went in exactly how we all expected it to – crashing the net and banging it in! Sarcasm aside, Schaefer’s injury issues from his draft season are in the rearview mirror, and the competitive, skilled young defender looked every bit of a first overall pick.

Schaefer's Calder Trophy odds on BetMGM: 4.40 (+340)

Michael Misa, C, San Jose Sharks

With just one NHL game under his belt, Misa has 15:06 of action to go off of.

There were moments when the 18-year-old made some really nice plays, pulling the puck off the wall or supporting the breakout. It wasn’t some sort of fantastic game, but he wasn’t given much of an opportunity to do anything fantastic.

Hopefully, we get to see Misa in a more offensive role and he sticks around the NHL because he doesn’t have much left to prove in the OHL.

Misa's Calder Trophy odds on BetMGM: 31.00 (+3000)

Easton Cowan, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

It has only been two games, but the Leafs' 20-year-old rookie has been pretty impressive.

Cowan has the opportunity of a lifetime, playing alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, and he’s making the most of it. He has just one assist through two games, but he’s found a way to consistently make excellent plays. His intelligence and playmaking have been on full display.

His underlying stats are impressive, as he leads the Leafs at 5-on-5 in shot share, scoring chance percentage and expected goals percentage, according to naturalstattrick.com. If he can continue to play even close to this level, he will find himself not only in the NHL for the rest of the season but on the top line the whole time.

Cowan's Calder Trophy odds: 51.00 (+5000)

Alexander Nikishin, D, Carolina Hurricanes

We did get a small glimpse of Nikishin in last year’s playoffs, but this has been our real first impression of him.

It’s been a long few years as Canes fans watched Nikishin, 24, evolve into one of the KHL’s best overall defenders, but the wait was well worth it. He’s shown off his physicality, crushing guys along the boards and in open ice. He’s shown intelligent tracking in his own end, and he’s done an excellent job of killing play on the cycle.

The biggest question about Nikishin when he came over to North America was whether his offensive numbers would translate. We’re seeing him move the puck quite well, though, and he’s picked up three assists so far. Nikishin hasn’t found the back of the net with his big shot, but he’s come as advertised for the most part.

Nikishin's Calder Trophy odds: 26.00 (+2500)

Zeev Buium, D, Minnesota Wild

Just like Nikishin, we had a brief glimpse of Buium last post-season, but he has truly shown what he’s capable of to begin this campaign.

Buium's offensive game has been unreal, racking up five points through four games while quarterbacking the power play. The 19-year-old’s skating and puck skill are excellent, silencing any doubters about whether he could produce at the NHL level.

That said, his defensive game remains a work in progress. Much like Lane Hutson in Montreal last season, Buium came out of college and leaned into what makes him special while working on the defensive side of things. If there is progress throughout the year similar to Hutson last season, we could be looking at a Calder Trophy candidate.

Buium's Calder Trophy odds: 11.00 (+1000)

Five Rookies Who Scored Their First NHL Goal On The Weekend

This season, there has been a notable number of young, talented players who are entering their rookie season.

Beckett Sennecke, RW, Anaheim Ducks

With two goals and two assists through three games, Beckett Sennecke's arrival has been quite impressive for the Ducks.

His offensive skill is on full display. There are still moments of questionable decisions or trying to skill his way out of problems, but Sennecke, 19, has been a breath of fresh air in Anaheim.

The Ducks probably won't be very good this year, so allowing Sennecke to work through some issues at times won't be an issue. Seeing him play with the kind of speed and skill the Ducks have lacked gives them a replacement for the wow factor that Trevor Zegras provided before he fell out of favor with the team. Now, they'll hope Sennecke can develop into a well-rounded player.

Sennecke's Calder Trophy odds: 17.00 (+1600)

Arseny Gritsyuk, RW, New Jersey Devils

Gritsyuk's KHL highlights tantalized Devils fans over the last few years, and now, they get to see him up close.

Gritsyuk is a slick playmaker who has lived up to every bit of hype and more. There were questions about whether his skill would translate because he was so reliant on it, but he’s been fantastic.

The 24-year-old has stepped into the Devils' lineup and looked great with anyone he’s played with. This is the kind of depth scoring the Devils have needed, and he could be a big difference-maker. He is a point-per-game player through three games, but even though that’s likely to slow down, he looks great so far.

Gritsyuk's Calder Trophy odds: 31.00 (+3000)

Emmitt Finnie, LW, Detroit Red Wings

The surprise of the pre-season, Finnie not only made the Wings roster but ended up playing alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond.

Finnie, 20, is a meat-and-potatoes kind of player, but as a seventh-round pick in 2023, there was no thought to him making the opening night lineup until he forced his way onto the roster.

He has two assists in his first four games, and his hard-nosed game in the corners and around the net have been the perfect complement on the top line. Finnie might not be a star, but sometimes, you need someone who connects plays and fills the gaps of the skill players.

Finnie's Calder Trophy odds: 81.00 (+8000)

NHL Rookies Who Made Opening Day Lineups In The West: Sennecke, Misa, Savoie And More

The new NHL season brings a new crop of rookies.

Ben Kindel, C / Harrison Brunicke, D, Pittsburgh Penguins

Kindel and Brunicke were surprise additions to the Pens roster to open the season, and the team seems to have a development plan for the rookie duo going forward. Brunicke sat out Tuesday's game.

Kindel was drafted 11th overall this past June, and there was no expectations that the 18-year-old was going to make the roster. Brunicke, 19, is a year removed from his draft, but he was fully expected to play one more year in the WHL. With a weak blueline and a strong camp, Brunicke entered the NHL lineup.

We may not see insane point totals from either of these players, but if they can get a full season of NHL experience under their belt at this age, they will be better for it.

Kindel has all of the playmaking skill and energy you want from a middle-six center, so while he could be destined for the nine-game trial, he could easily solidify himself in the top nine for the year.

Brunicke has all of the physical tools you want to see from a blueliner, and he’ll just have to continue making good decisions to stay in the NHL.

Kindel's Calder Trophy odds: 67.00 (+6600)

