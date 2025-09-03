NHL Rumor Roundup: Are More Moves Coming For The Red Wings And Blackhawks?

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made several moves during the off-season to bolster his roster for the coming season.

Yzerman's most notable deal was acquiring goaltender John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks. He also shed the remaining year of Vladimir Tarasenko's contract, shipping him and his $4.75 million average annual value to the Minnesota Wild.

The Wings GM also re-signed right winger Patrick Kane and turned to the UFA market for veteran depth, signing James van Riemsdyk, Travis Hamonic, Mason Appleton, Ian Mitchell and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

However, a significant move to add a top-four defenseman or a top-six forward failed to materialize.

Max Bultman of The Athletic was asked if Yzerman might address one or both needs before the regular season begins. He suggested that Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson and a Penguins winger, such as Bryan Rust or Rickard Rakell, might be the best options.

Karlsson, Rust and Rakell regularly surfaced in this summer's trade rumors. However, Bultman's not expecting any of them to don the Winged Wheel jersey, citing Karlsson's expensive contract and the Penguins' asking price of a first-round pick for Rust or Rakell.

Earlier this summer, the Red Wings were linked to Ducks center Mason McTavish in the rumor mill. Some observers suggested the close ties between Yzerman and Ducks GM Pat Verbeek could make Detroit a landing spot for the 22-year-old RFA center, but Bultman doubted Verbeek would part with McTavish.

Bultman also suggested that the Wings monitor high-scoring winger Kyle Connor's contract status with the Winnipeg Jets. The 28-year-old Michigan native is UFA-eligible next summer. Bultman doubted the Jets would move him this early in the season if he remains unsigned, but suggested the Wings should be ready to inquire just in case.

Turning to the Chicago Blackhawks, Frank Seravalli of Bleacher Report noted they still haven't signed RFA defenseman Wyatt Kaiser.

Seravalli indicated that the Blackhawks have nine or 10 young NHL-ready defensemen on their blueline. They could end up shopping one of them, but he doesn't anticipate Kaiser will be a trade candidate.

Four of the Blackhawks' young rearguards – Artyom Levshunov, Kevin Korchinski, Sam Linzel and Nolan Allen – are waiver-exempt, so they could demote one or two if necessary. They could also attempt to trade Connor Murphy, who is UFA-eligible next July, though that move would take away their most experienced blueliner.

