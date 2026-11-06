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NHL Rumor Roundup: Bruins Linked To Larkin And Edvinsson; Latest Mammoth Speculation

NHL Rumor Roundup: Bruins Linked To Larkin And Edvinsson; Latest Mammoth Speculation

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Lyle Richardson
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Nov 6, 2026 3:46 PM

The Boston Bruins are reportedly among the teams interested in Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin and defenseman Simon Edvinsson. Meanwhile, some observers wonder if the improving Utah Mammoth might make a splash in this season's trade market.

The Detroit Red Wings don’t appear to be any closer to moving Dylan Larkin, who remains at home awaiting a trade.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday that the Red Wings have informed Larkin’s camp that there isn’t a deal to be had among the 10 teams on his trade list. They’d like the 30-year-old center to expand his list by another six to eight clubs because they believe they can get a better deal with them, but he’s refused to do so. 

The Boston Bruins are believed to be among the teams that the Wings would like Larkin to add to his list.

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Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston believes Larkin would provide the Bruins with a major offensive upgrade. He expects the Red Wings to set a high price, which could include a promising young forward like Fraser Minten or James Hagens, but he doesn’t think it would make sense for the Bruins to part with either.

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If Larkin added the Bruins to his trade list, James Murphy of The Sick Podcast cited a source suggesting they dangle center Pavel Zacha and perhaps puck-moving defenseman Mason Lohrei or a first-round pick.

In that scenario, the Red Wings could seek assurances that Zacha would sign a contract extension. The 29-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent next July.

Stagnant trade talks have Detroit seeking to overhaul Dylan Larkin’s preferred destination list as cautious contenders hesitate, opening the door for aggressive bidders to land the star center.
thehockeynews.comMore Reports Suggest Red Wings Struggling to Find Suitable Deal For Dylan Larkin With Ten-Team Trade ListStagnant trade talks have Detroit seeking to overhaul Dylan Larkin’s preferred destination list as cautious contenders hesitate, opening the door for aggressive bidders to land the star center.

Goss believes the Bruins would be more interested in defenseman Simon Edvinsson. The 23-year-old restricted free agent reportedly prefers a trade, but Red Wings management still hopes to sign him before the Dec. 1 signing deadline for this year’s RFA class.

On Nov. 3, TSN’s Darren Dreger said he believed the Bruins would love to acquire Edvinsson. He indicated that the young blueliner could seek a long-term deal worth north of $9 million annually.

Dreger claimed the Red Wings were interested in acquiring Michael Misa as part of the return from the San Jose Sharks for Edvinsson. Based on that report, Goss believes the Bruins would have to part with Minten or Hagens.

The Utah Mammoth had a solid 2025-26 season, making the playoffs and finishing fourth in the highly competitive Central Division. But the Central has only gotten tougher this summer, so we ask: will Utah keep climbing the Central ranks, or is disappointment ahead?
thehockeynews.comWill The Utah Mammoth Thrive Or Falter In The NHL's Competitive Central Division?The Utah Mammoth had a solid 2025-26 season, making the playoffs and finishing fourth in the highly competitive Central Division. But the Central has only gotten tougher this summer, so we ask: will Utah keep climbing the Central ranks, or is disappointment ahead?

Meanwhile, the ongoing improvement of the Utah Mammoth has some observers wondering whether GM Bill Armstrong will make a significant addition to his roster before the March 1 trade deadline.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun noted that Armstrong isn’t afraid to make big moves in the trade market. Over the last two years, he’s acquired Mikhail Sergachev, John Marino, MacKenzie Weegar, and Vincent Trocheck.

LeBrun cited league sources claiming Armstrong was interested in Connor Hellebuyck before the Winnipeg Jets traded the goaltender to the New Jersey Devils. He also pointed out that the Mammoth are on Dylan Larkin’s list of preferred destinations. LeBrun believes Armstrong will also monitor Nikita Kucherov’s situation with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

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