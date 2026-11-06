NHL Rumor Roundup: Bruins Linked To Larkin And Edvinsson; Latest Mammoth Speculation

Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2026 3:46 PM
The Boston Bruins are reportedly among the teams interested in Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin and defenseman Simon Edvinsson. Meanwhile, some observers wonder if the improving Utah Mammoth might make a splash in this season's trade market.
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