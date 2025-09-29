NHL Rumor Roundup: Devils' Hamilton Ignores Trade Buzz, Plus Leafs And Capitals Speculation

Despite Luke Hughes' contract standoff with the New Jersey Devils, the two sides are expected to agree to a long-term deal.

That prompted some pundits to ponder Dougie Hamilton's future with the Devils. TSN's Pierre LeBrun last week wondered how many power-play quarterbacks a team needs in today's NHL. With Hughes seen as the Devils' future No. 1 blueliner, Hamilton's role with the club could be in question.

Hamilton told NJ.com's Ryan Novozinsky he has heard the trade rumors but said he's not paying much attention to them. The 32-year-old defenseman acknowledged trades happen, and it's part of the business of hockey. However, he wants to remain with the Devils because he believes he can help them win the Stanley Cup.

Most of the trade conjecture suggested the Devils could move Hamilton to address other roster needs and clear his $9-million cap hit from their books. However, that cap hit would also make it difficult to move him. While the salary cap is rising significantly, teams still must manage their cap space carefully.

Hamilton's no-trade clause also complicates things. PuckPedia indicates he has a list of 10 teams he'd accept getting dealt to, which significantly limits the options for suitable trade partners.

On Friday, we examined recent speculation about the Toronto Maple Leafs, including the possibility of Nick Robertson becoming a trade candidate.

Add David Kampf to that category. Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reported the 30-year-old center believed he would be traded during the off-season. Although that never materialized, his future with the Maple Leafs remains uncertain.

Siegel noted that Scott Laughton has replaced Kampf as the Leafs' fourth-line center. The club could make room for promising right winger Easton Cowan.

Kampf's contract could hinder efforts to trade him. He's signed through next season with an average annual value of $2.4 million. Siegel suggests he could be demoted to the Marlies if he clears waivers.

Turning to the Washington Capitals, ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported last Thursday that goaltender Clay Stevenson's solid pre-season play has drawn interest from a few teams who see him as a future waiver claim.

Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren are locks as the Capitals' goalie tandem, leaving Stevenson as the odd man out.

The Hockey News' Sammi Silber reports Stevenson was projected to be the No. 1 goalie for the Capitals' AHL affiliate in Hershey this season. She believes he's all but certain to go on waivers, where a rival club will likely pluck him away.

Rather than lose Stevenson for nothing, the Capitals could see what he might fetch in the trade market.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.