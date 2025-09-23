NHL Rumor Roundup: RFA Contract Standoffs Continue

Training camps for the Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils, and Nashville Predators have been open for nearly a week. However, there's no sign that those clubs are any closer to re-signing their key RFAs.

Ducks center Mason McTavish has been skating with the OHL's Ottawa 67s while negotiations continue. Devils defenseman Luke Hughes continues to prepare for the season on his own, while Predators right winger Luke Evangelista left Nashville and returned to Canada to continue his training.

All three are RFAs coming off their entry-level contracts, with Hughes ineligible to sign an offer sheet with another team. There is no indication that McTavish or Evangelista will be getting offers from other clubs.

So what's holding up new contracts for this trio of promising young players?

With the NHL pre-season having kicked off, there are already a number of big-name young players stuck in limbo. The New Jersey Devils ’ Luke Hughes, Anaheim Ducks ’ Mason McTavish and Nashville Predators ’ Luke Evangelista are the three notable restricted free agents left without an NHL deal as training camp is well underway, with former first rounders Alexander Holtz and Rasmus Kupari being the other two.

Writing for The Athletic, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the Ducks and McTavish's agent haven't been able to agree on term or average annual salary. He also stated that the 22-year-old center hasn't requested a trade and wants to stay in Anaheim.

LeBrun's colleague, Eric Stephens, reported the two sides are "at an impasse," but it's unclear how wide the gulf is. He speculated that the McTavish side could seek something comparable to the $7.75 million AAV that Matthew Knies received on a six-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It's been reported that clubs have contacted the Ducks about McTavish. However, GM Pat Verbeek isn't interested in moving him.

Last Tuesday, LeBrun said that Devils management and the Hughes camp continue to grind away on a new contract. The 22-year-old defenseman will wind up with a long-term contract, prompting LeBrun to wonder about Dougie Hamilton's future on the Devils' blueline. “How many power-play quarterbacks do you need in the modern NHL?” he asked.

A report emerged last month claiming that the Devils sought an eight-year contract while Hughes wanted a five-year deal, meaning his new contract would expire at the same time as his brother Jack's deal. Meanwhile, James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now speculated that Hughes' agent, Pat Brisson, sees his client as a future No. 1 defenseman and wants him to be paid as such.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported the Predators and the Evangelista camp have discussed a two-year bridge deal. However, they remain far apart on the money. LeBrun stated that Predators GM Barry Trotz isn't contemplating trading the youngster, with the two sides staying in constant contact.

These situations could be resolved quickly if one side or both are willing to make concessions. For now, however, there is no indication that these standoffs will end soon.

