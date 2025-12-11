NHL Rumor Roundup: Devils Tied To Ryan O'Reilly, Latest Buzz On Penguins' Tristan Jarry

The ongoing struggles of the Nashville Predators have led to trade rumors regarding several of their veteran players.

Ryan O'Reilly is among those to surface in the rumor mill. The 34-year-old two-way center has a year left on his contract with an affordable average cap hit of $4.5 million. He lacks a no-trade clause, but the Predators reportedly will treat him as though he does, giving him the final say on any potential destinations.

The Predators are believed to be seeking a high-quality prospect and a first-round draft pick for O'Reilly. It's rumored the Montreal Canadiens were among the suitors.

During Monday's episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Elliotte Friedman said he believed O'Reilly was among the trade targets for the New Jersey Devils. However, he said it depended on whether the veteran center would agree to go to New Jersey and if the Devils could free up sufficient cap space to acquire him.

Because the Devils are pressed for cap room, Friedman stated that they would have to do a "dollar-in, dollar-out" scenario to add to their lineup. Otherwise, they might have to make a separate cost-cutting move or two to free up the space for O'Reilly.

Friedman also weighed in on the Edmonton Oilers' rumored interest in Tristan Jarry.

The 30-year-old Pittsburgh Penguins goalie is having a bounce-back performance this season. On Saturday, Friedman said he believed the Oilers have a legitimate interest in Jarry, but it would be "extremely complicated" and might not be feasible to acquire him.

Jarry is signed through 2027-28 with an average annual value of $5.375 million. Friedman claimed the Penguins don't want to retain salary, meaning the cap-strapped Oilers would have to shed some salary first. They don't want to part with Stuart Skinner, as they would like to pair him with Jarry.

On Monday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic confirmed the Oilers' interest in Jarry. However, the Penguins' unexpected improvement this season has them jockeying for a playoff spot. If they remain in contention, Yohe doesn't see them becoming sellers.

