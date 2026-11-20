John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 4:38 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 4:38 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs fans are looking to general manager John Chayka to do something to help their struggling team, but there are self-inflicted limitations that could hamper such efforts.
Following an off-season of substantial change, the Toronto Maple Leafs entered this season hoping to bounce back from their disappointing 2025-26 campaign.
After a promising 7-4-2 start, things have quickly unravelled for the Maple Leafs. An eight-game losing skid (including a precedent-setting six straight at home) sent them plunging toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
General manager John Chayka was busy adding to the Maple Leafs roster this summer through trades and free agency. That has pundits wondering if he has any moves planned to help his club reverse its current fortunes.
On Nov. 10, Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun reported that the Maple Leafs were hampered by the NHL's tagging rule, which limits how much future salary-cap space they can spend this season. He indicated that the tagging rule limit is the current salary cap plus 10 percent.
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At the time, Simmons indicated that the Maple Leafs were the only team sitting above the salary cap for this season and next. That meant they couldn’t make any additions to the roster without moving out salary.
Simmons cited Chayka's signing of Kirill Marchenko to a five-year contract extension ($12.5 million AAV) immediately after acquiring the 26-year-old winger from Columbus as the main reason why they’re in salary-cap hell.
The Maple Leafs currently have $1.6 million of cap room for this season. Nevertheless, Chayka must shed salary if he intends to make any significant roster additions.
TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported last Thursday that Chayka was calling around the league looking for a meaningful blueline upgrade that would last beyond this season. His colleague, Chris Johnston, recently speculated that the Maple Leafs could be monitoring Simon Edvinsson's standoff with the Detroit Red Wings.
Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun suggested Chayka must either make a trade, fire head coach John Hiller, or stand pat.
Koshan believes Chayka could find trades hard to come by. Even with salary-cap flexibility, he lacks depth in tradable assets, especially after using his best trade chip (Matthew Knies) to get Marchenko.
Simmons believes the Maple Leafs have reached rock bottom with no way out of this predicament. He wondered what another lost season could mean for team captain Auston Matthews, who has one year left on his contract and is UFA-eligible in 2028.
Matthews' performance is among the few bright spots for Toronto thus far. The 29-year-old center remains focused on getting his club back on track, but it's fair for Leafs Nation to start worrying about his future if they miss the playoffs again.
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