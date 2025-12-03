NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Canadiens' Defensemen, Senators Still Shopping Around

It's no secret that the Montreal Canadiens are believed to be in the market for a top-six forward, preferably a second-line center.

Some observers suggest they could draw on their blueline depth for trade bait to address that issue.

The Canadiens have gone that route recently. Last year, they sent Jordan Harris to the Columbus Blue Jackets for right winger Patrik Laine. In July, they shipped Logan Mailloux to the St. Louis Blues for right winger Zack Bolduc.

On Tuesday, RG. Org's Marco D'Amico reported the Canadiens could draw on their blueline depth if a high-end top-six forward became available. He also claimed that teams had inquired into the availability of Kaiden Guhle, who is currently recovering from surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle. He's expected to return to the lineup in early January.

Injuries have dogged Guhle during his short NHL career. Nevertheless, D'Amico said the 23-year-old rearguard has drawn interest from some Western Conference teams over the past two off-seasons.

Despite Guhle's injury history, D'Amico claimed the Canadiens have no interest in trading the young defenseman. He's in the first season of a five-year contract with an average annual value of $5.5 million, and they value his mobility and physical defensive game.

If the Canadiens move a defenseman for a top-six forward, D'Amico speculated that it could be Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble or Adam Engstrom as their blueline depth improves. He didn't rule out Alexandre Carrier becoming a trade candidate once promising David Reinbacher is ready to join the Canadiens' lineup.

Given the Canadiens' recent trade history, it wouldn't be surprising if they peddle another blueliner to add a forward. However, a dire dearth of available talent in the trade market suggests the March 6 trade deadline might be their best opportunity to do so.

Montreal isn't the only Canadian team that's looking to add via trade at this early stage of the season.

The Ottawa Senators have reportedly been shopping around since mid-November. On Nov. 28, Senators beat writer Julian McKenzie of The Athletic took note of a report by TSN's Darren Dreger saying GM Steve Staios sought a defenseman and a forward.

Dreger felt that Staios didn't intend to go "big-game hunting" in the trade market. He also dismissed rumors suggesting that top prospect Carter Yakemchuk could become a trade chip.

"Not going to happen," according to Dreger.

Meanwhile, Postmedia reported the Senators attempted to move unsigned left winger Alex Formenton before the Dec. 1 signing deadline for RFAs but couldn't find any takers. The 26-year-old is now ineligible to play in the NHL this season.

