NHL Rumor Roundup: More Owen Tippett Speculation, And The Latest On The Senators

Philadelphia Flyers right winger Owen Tippett started this season strong, with five goals in his first six games.

Since then, the 26-year-old's production has cooled, with only one assist in his last nine contests heading into Wednesday's match with the Edmonton Oilers.

Tippett is in the second season of an eight-year contract with the Flyers. He carries an average annual value of $6.2 million and lacks no-trade protection until July 1, 2026, when he must submit a 10-team no-trade list.

Earlier this season, Tippett surfaced as a trade candidate in the rumor mill. As his scoring woes continue, Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff recently wondered if his days with the Flyers were coming to an end.

Di Marco cited team sources claiming there were internal questions about where Tippett fit within their long-range plans. He also noted that Los Angeles Kings executive Marc Bergevin recently scouted the Flyers, prompting speculation he may have been watching Tippett.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic also noted Tippett's offensive inconsistency but believes the streaky winger has the potential to score 30 goals. He acknowledged the possibility that he could become a trade chip, but felt it was too early in the season for that speculation.

The Flyers are staying patient with Tippett, which is understandable considering their long-term investment in him. Nevertheless, he could be a player worth monitoring in the rumor mill if they decide to go the trade route to address other roster needs.

Ottawa Senators Lose Defenseman Thomas Chabot To Injury On Tuesday Night

Chabot's injury exposes the Senators' lack of organizational depth on the left side.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators' stumbles earlier this season prompted one fan to ask Sportsnet's Alex Adams if they were seeking help in the trade market.

Adams replied that he'd heard and seen reports claiming Senators GM Steve Staios was aggressively shopping around to bolster his roster. He believes Staios would like to add a scoring winger or a right-shot defenseman, but he pointed out that he lacks a 2026 first-rounder and has limited prospect options outside of Carter Yakemchuk and Logan Hensler, who aren't going anywhere.

Asked about potential roster trade candidates, Adams suggested Fabian Zetterlund, Nick Jensen, or Dylan Cozens as possibilities, with Zetterlund the more likely choice.

Meanwhile, a Postmedia report cited Staios saying he's always on the lookout for ways to improve the Senators. However, he pointed out that it's challenging to have trade discussions at this point in the season when everyone is so close in the standings.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.