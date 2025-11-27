NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Canadiens' Goaltending, Andrei Svechnikov And Brad Lambert

On Wednesday, we noted that TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the Montreal Canadiens were considered among the suitors for Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly.

They could also be monitoring the trade market for a possible upgrade between the pipes.

The Canadiens' goaltending woes throughout November had Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman suggesting they could be monitoring Buffalo Sabres' starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Appearing on The FAN Hockey Show last Friday, Friedman noted the 26-year-old Luukkonen had surfaced in the rumor mill following his slow start after recovering from an early-season injury. Meanwhile, they've been getting solid goaltending from backup Alex Lyon and call-up Colten Ellis.

The Sabres can't risk sending Ellis back to their AHL affiliate in Rochester because he's unlikely to clear waivers. Friedman isn't sure how this situation will be resolved, but he believes the Canadiens are among the teams “doing their research” on Luukkonen.

Luukkonen is signed through 2028-29 with an annual cap hit of $4.75 million. He also has a five-team no-trade list that kicks in next season.

It's doubtful that the Sabres will trade Luukkonen when they don't know yet whether Ellis is fully NHL-ready. For now, they're likely to continue carrying three goaltenders.

Earlier this week, we noted a report by Friedman claiming Andrei Svechnikov was unhappy with his limited playing time earlier this season, so much so that he was open to a trade if the Carolina Hurricanes were thinking of moving him.

Friedman indicated that the situation has since been sorted out, with Svechnikov returning to the Hurricanes' top line. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old right winger shrugged off any talk of him wanting out of Carolina.

Svechnikov told reporters there was no validity to the report. Meanwhile, coach Rod Brind'Amour said he was unaware of any unhappiness from Svechnikov earlier in the season, adding that his improved performance since October had resolved his ice-time situation.

Turning to a player who could be on his way out, it's been a week since Winnipeg Jets center Brad Lambert was reportedly permitted to speak with other clubs.

Murat Ates of The Athletic indicated that the Jets aren't in any hurry to acquiesce to Lambert's request. He pointed out that they hold all the leverage with the 21-year-old being waiver-exempt until next season.

Ates said GM Kevin Cheveldayoff won't trade Lambert unless it's for a return that benefits the club. He didn't rule out the youngster getting bundled with a draft pick at the March 6 trade deadline for an impact player. Otherwise, Cheveldayoff is content to hang onto Lambert until he's NHL-ready.

